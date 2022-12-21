Have R7-3700x + 3070 - what upgrade for my R7-3800x + R9-390?

usa all day
During COVID, I re-built my i7-4790k box when the mobo died.
I bought an ASTEK mobo + R7-3800 & used my memory, HD's & R9-390.
I really wanted a better vid card, but the only BIG step up for me was RTX-3070 - all out of stock in April 2021
I found a PowerSpec G707 w/ RTX-3070 for $1,800 (it's $1,065 now) it's been very solid
~ the case sucks - it only holds two 3.5" HD's
~ I added two 6TB WD BLACK for game & data drives (backup to externals).
~ https://www.microcenter.com/product/630918/powerspec-g707-gaming-pc
I'd like to replace that R9-390 with something better than the 3070.
What are your suggestions?
