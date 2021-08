So I have a 8TB drive I use Macrium Reflect to backup to this drive via a high speed USB 3.1 connection. Looking for options how to RAID this current setup keeping data intact. The Synology seems like its a reliable and good bang for the buck but will it do what I want?? Obviously this being a backup device I'm trying to keep it safe going forward thus the urge to move to RAID, etc. ZFS seems cool too but... School me on options please!!