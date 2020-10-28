Have gigabit internet but windows 10 is slowing it down?

I have gigabit internet from my ISP. The tech that came here can get 970+ mbps all day all the time. As soon as I hook up my windows 10 pro system, it goes up to that speed but then trickles down to 600 to 700. For some reason my system can't sustain gigabit 940+ speeds. What in windows 10 would be doing this?



This is a fresh install with nothing but the latest drivers. I tried disabling windows network auto tuning but that caused my speeds to drop to sub 100mbps. Is there any tweaking I can do for my network stack?



Is windows 10 not optimized for gig connections? At a loss here. The speedtests were done to an internal server within my isps network that is fully capable of handling gig speeds. The tech was plugged into the same router my desktop was. He was getting the speeds and I wasn't. Very odd.