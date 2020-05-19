Have any of you played the original Far Cry lately???

zamardii12
Holy shit is it hard. I had read that apparently a patch was released for it that made enemies see through all kinds of cover, but I have the GOG version and not sure if any other version of the game has that problem.
In any case I have been playing the original Far Cry again after not playing it for many years and holy crap is it hard... like I have it on Medium and it's kicking my ass. The enemies are way too precise shooters from far away, and it seems as though the enemies are exactly evenly matched to the player... so same weapon damage and same health and everything. I have started enjoying it more, but there have been a handful of parts lately that have caused me serious frustration.
Also I just have to comment how insanely entertaining the cheesy voice-acting is. It's absolutely hilarious and entertaining. If you haven't played it in a while I highly suggesting giving it another go-around... it's some real fun. I also highly highly suggest installing the widescreen fix for it since it's sorely needed and also improves the FOV which is too "zoomed in" by default.
One thing that you can't fix unfortunately is the texture pop-in. You could be walking around and right in front of you looks like a bush from Minecraft. There was a mod called "Far Cry 2010" that was supposed to be released but looks like it's been abandoned long ago... https://www.moddb.com/mods/farcry-2010.
Check out the two short videos I made below that show the texture pop-in...
In any case the game is still fun, and I was going to necro a old FarCry thread but I honestly could not find a decent "Far Cry discussion" thread so just posted a new one.
