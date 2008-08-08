Have an old Klipsch 4.1 speaker system? Did it die? I bet you can fix it!

sabregen said: Mine just died two days ago, after 10 years. how do I open up the sub, and it is safe to start removing surface level components from the PCBs once I get it open? I have a multimeter to check for a charge in capacitors (so I don't die). Click to expand...

First, please unplug the system (of course lol).I'm assuming your system is a 4.1 model?There are screws on the back of the subwoofer, securing the plate amp to the wooden enclosure. Unscrew those screws, and you can pull the plate amp out.Be careful, and do not pull it out very far without first disconnecting the leads from the subwoofer drivers from the PCB. You can simply pull off the connectors. There are 2 connectors to the PCB for the subwoofer drivers.I wouldn't worry about getting hurt, just follow all the basic safety rules. (i.e. don't put a capacitor in your mouth, etc lol)My bet is that you have a blown resistor. Check the usual suspects (R12 and R26). Note that just because they looked burned doesn't mean they aren't working.My R12 is really scarred and burned up, but it still is showing the proper resistance, and still works. My R26 was the problem.Be sure to check the values with your DMM. Also note that you might not be able to get a proper reading, depending on the oxidation and/or corrosion on the resistor leads. You may have to test the resistance at the lead-to-pad connection on the PCB. Basically what I'm saying, is that you need to be careful measuring the resistance, so you don't get an incorrect reading.(it's possible to think the resistor is blown when it really isn't, just by not getting good contact to the leads of your DMM)If it's a blown resistor, and you are going to replace it, replace it with a resistor of the same value (ohms) but of higher power handling capacity (watts). The new one will be bigger, and you might have some trouble fitting it to the board.If this is what you end up doing, let me know and I'll take some pictures of what I did. In fact, when I get home from work today I'll open up my amp and take some pictures.