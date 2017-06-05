Have all air combat games disappeared?

Flight sims are a rather niche genre these days, but they're still around. I don't even have to go through the trouble of naming the big ones, they've already been posted!



I think part of it is that on one hand, you have arcade Ace Combat-style titles, and on the other hand, the genre just went turbo-hardcore with Falcon 4.0 (doubly so with BMS) and DCS World, with increasingly more emphasis on fully-simulated cockpits and complex systems that you'll need to spend some time learning. They don't call them "study sims" for nothing!



I mean, to put this into perspective from a space sim standpoint: a lot of people find Elite: Dangerous to be a complex game, even for simple things like docking at stations. Rogue System makes Elite: Dangerous look like an arcade game because of its "DCS IN SPACE!" approach to things, and the current alpha builds don't even have combat implemented, just startup/shutdown, flight and docking procedures!



That's why you don't see a whole lot of hardcore combat flight sims anymore; the middle ground that used to be filled by stuff like Flying Nightmares, EF2000, F/A-18 Hornet/Korea and JSF: Joint Strike Fighter, with relatively simple avionics to learn while still packing reasonably realistic flight and damage models, sometimes even dynamic campaigns, is largely gone. I don't think we'll see it come back unless Combat Air Patrol 2 gets finished up.



Then you've got the more recent crop of F2P titles that try to satisfy both ends of the spectrum, mostly by adopting the Freelancer "aim-to-fly" mouse controls that effectively give old WWII warbirds fly-by-wire while eliminating that for the more simulator-esque modes. War Thunder's probably the most popular of the crop, though Rise of Flight added mouse controls later to presumably try and bolster its popularity.



We're probably going to see the genre take off once more, though, and that's largely thanks to VR. Virtual cockpits have never looked so good, and I honestly find myself hard-pressed to play Falcon BMS or Rise of Flight at this point precisely because they don't support VR at the moment, while DCS does. I've even been tempted into trying War Thunder realistic/sim modes because of it, possibly buying IL-2: Battle of Stalingrad/Moscow next sale, and maybe giving CAP2 another go because they DO support VR. Flat monitor + TrackIR just doesn't do it for me anymore.