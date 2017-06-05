Have all air combat games disappeared?

M76
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 10,530
I used to love air combat games, and other flying games. But they seem to have disappeared into this millennia. Any game I can think of from this genre is pre 2000s.
Played hundreds of hours with, F29 Retaliator, LHX Attack Chopper, 1942 Pacific Air War (and the others from microprose), Overlord, Eurofigher 2000, Falcon 4.0, Hind, Longbow, even Slipstream 5000, and Terminal Velocity, and I shall count Rogue Squadron as an air combat game as well.
But after that it all stops. Did I miss every flying game since then? Or has the genre really all but disappeared?
So are there any recommended air combat games for someone who has been living under a rock since 2000?
Actually there is one game I know of: IL2, but it was too hardcore of a simulation for me to enjoy.
Played hundreds of hours with, F29 Retaliator, LHX Attack Chopper, 1942 Pacific Air War (and the others from microprose), Overlord, Eurofigher 2000, Falcon 4.0, Hind, Longbow, even Slipstream 5000, and Terminal Velocity, and I shall count Rogue Squadron as an air combat game as well.
But after that it all stops. Did I miss every flying game since then? Or has the genre really all but disappeared?
So are there any recommended air combat games for someone who has been living under a rock since 2000?
Actually there is one game I know of: IL2, but it was too hardcore of a simulation for me to enjoy.