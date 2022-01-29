Have a security issue with Vivaldi

D

Deadjasper

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
2,155
I need to connect to ipmi on a Supermicro server. Vivaldi will not allow me to connect via http, is automatically changes it to https. It won't save the password and I assume it's because it connects via https. I've searched and can't find any security settings at all.

Security is a total non issue, this is a local connection.

Anyone know how I can fix this?

TIA
 
