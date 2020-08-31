have 7820x at 4.7ghz now. Upgrade to 10900x or switch to 10900k, or wait?

I have a 7820x at 4.7ghz now on socket 2066 with 16gb ddr4 4000 memroy (lowly i know, but don't honestly need more for gaming). I was thinking of changing over to the more mainstream socket 1200 and looking at a 10900k instead of staying on socket 2066 which I heard might be obsolete pretty soon. I could upgrade to a 10900x and then be stuck at the end of socket 2066 or switch to socket 1200 and have a longer upgrade path. I also heard Rocket Lake or whatever is right around the corner on socket 1200, but not sure how much longer 1200 will be used. I heard a rumor that 1200 might be cut short too for an even newer socket within a couple years which we might see DDR5 memory support. Instead of jumping around on sockets possibly twice over the next couple years, should I just keep the 7820x and ride that out until DDR5 support is out and upgrade cpu then?



I also wanted to upgrade to 32gb memory anyway which would carry me good for the next couple years until ddr5 comes out.



I feel like my 7820x at 4.7ghz may be fine still for a couple years. I also have a 1080ti with good overclock with 4k 120hz monitor and was thinking of getting 3090 or AMD's highest when they come out. My 7820x should be fine for that I thought?



So basically, I could keep my current setup, add some memory and a 3090.