Has your G-Sync display locked you into the Nvidia EcoSystem?

I have an Alienware AW3418DW. (34" Ultrawide, 3440x1440, G-Sync, 120Hz, IPS)
I really quite enjoy it. I don't have any intent to swap it out until OLED sizes and costs come down, as I don't think there's that much better a display - even 3 years after this model's launch.

Interestingly my display basically locked me to a Nvidia card this generation, for better or worse. Thus, it won't matter to me what AMD Big Navi does performance/price wise because I can't use FreeSync or VRR and so I'd have to swap displays if I went Big Navi, and that's not something I'm willing to do at this time.

I don't have a particular affinity for G-Sync vs. Freesync. I've used both since 2015. They both work great, but this display's G-Sync has firmly entrenched me into the Nvidia ecosystem at least for this generation. AMD cannot win my money this round no matter what value they offer. I'm only seeking an Nvidia card. (3080 is my intention).

I'm curious how many others find themselves in similar circumstances due to their display?
 
I hated the idea of getting a monitor that would lock me into a particular video card side (Nividia vs AMD). I waited long enough until Nividia finally had their "G-Sync Compatible" imitative and bought a monitor that can do both freesync and g-sync without issue.
 
When I had only my Acer X34 I'd say YES to your question, I was locked into nvidia ecosystem and think in buying an AMD card was a tough decision to make... but now I've bought a Samsung Odyssey G9 and have both worlds: Gsync compatible and Freesync.

I don't know why but Gsync built in hardware like the one in X34 panel looks like a little better than "just" the Gsync compatible feature in the G9, but these are just my impressions.
 
My 65" LG CX supports Freesync and G-Sync suckers, I'm not locked into jack shit! WOOOO!
 
Are G-Sync displays not able to operate as a Freesync display when using an AMD card?
 
I'd swap out my G-sync display for a compatible if AMD comes out with a killer product.
 
