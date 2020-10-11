Has your G-Sync display locked you into the Nvidia EcoSystem?

I have an Alienware AW3418DW. (34" Ultrawide, 3440x1440, G-Sync, 120Hz, IPS)

I really quite enjoy it. I don't have any intent to swap it out until OLED sizes and costs come down, as I don't think there's that much better a display - even 3 years after this model's launch.



Interestingly my display basically locked me to a Nvidia card this generation, for better or worse. Thus, it won't matter to me what AMD Big Navi does performance/price wise because I can't use FreeSync or VRR and so I'd have to swap displays if I went Big Navi, and that's not something I'm willing to do at this time.



I don't have a particular affinity for G-Sync vs. Freesync. I've used both since 2015. They both work great, but this display's G-Sync has firmly entrenched me into the Nvidia ecosystem at least for this generation. AMD cannot win my money this round no matter what value they offer. I'm only seeking an Nvidia card. (3080 is my intention).



I'm curious how many others find themselves in similar circumstances due to their display?