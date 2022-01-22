has the rate at which you mine ethereum gone down?

We all know the market has tanked, and earnings - when converted to US$ - are half what they were a couple months ago. That's not what I'm talking about here.



For those of you mining Ethereum in mining pools - are you earning less Ethereum now than you were a month or two ago? Or has your daily earning rate stayed about the same?



Because I'm not mining Ethereum. I'm mining Bitcoin, through the mechanism of using Nicehash. And my daily earnings, over the last month, have absolutely fallen off a cliff.



I used to average about .00007200 bitcoin in 4 hours; in 24 hours, that works out to .000432 bitcoin. That was as recently as the last week in December. Since then, my mining rate has fallen disastrously. I'm now averaging about .00006300 bitcoin in 4 hours; in 24 hours, .000378 bitcoin. That's a reduction of 12.5%.



Mining Ethereum has always been slightly more profitable than using Nicehash. But if my productivity is going to be slashed as well, then it might be time to give up on Nicehash and mine Ethereum.



So: what has your experience been mining Ethereum in a pool? Has it remained about the same? Or are you earning less Ethereum now than you were a month or two ago?