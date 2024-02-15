Has Anyone Tried Using The Alienware AW3423DW With Nvidia Dynamic Super Resolution? Can You Still Get At Least 144hz?

Has anyone tried using the Dynamic Super Resolution above 3440 x 1440 on the Alienware AW3423DW? Does it work well and still get at least 144hz? On a Nvidia card.



My main panel was a Samsung QN90B using it for console gaming, monitor use and PC gaming, now I am on a Hisense 55" U8K. I sit on a couch with the keyboard on my lap and a mouse pad on a 2 seater leather couch. I am missing the desk experience with a chair and I don't want anything too crazy or big for my first ultra wide experience so I thought this monitor would be perfect. If I do get it then I will likely use it for playing Planetside 2 and Battlefield 2042, Armored Warfare, any other FPS/Vehicle game. I will likely still primarily use my large TV for browsing the net even if I have this ultrawide.