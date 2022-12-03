Has anyone tried running the game in emulation software (OSX/Parallel Desktop/Wine)

Hi guys,

Long time player of the Anno series here.



I already own 1800 and I must say I'm a huge fan, the game runs well.

Right now, I play it on my only Macbook Pro with dual boot / Windows installed.



The game is one of my references for my incoming project.

Actually, Anno 1701 made me want to become a game developer



Thing is, I work mostly on the OSX partition and it's really annoying to switch between them.



Question: Has anyone tried running the game in Parallel Desktop or a similar software on OSX?

If so, what's the difference in performances?



Thanks,



My configuration

Macbook Pro

2,4 GHz-8Core i9

RAM 64 GB DDR4

AMD Radeon Pro 5600 8GB

2 To SSD
 
thanks for any help
 
