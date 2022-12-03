Has anyone tried running the game in emulation software (OSX/Parallel Desktop/Wine)

Hi guys,



Long time player of the Anno series here.







I already own 1800 and I must say I'm a huge fan, the game runs well.



Right now, I play it on my only Macbook Pro with dual boot / Windows installed.







The game is one of my references for my incoming project.



Actually, Anno 1701 made me want to become a game developer







Thing is, I work mostly on the OSX partition and it's really annoying to switch between them.







Question: Has anyone tried running the game in Parallel Desktop or a similar software on OSX?



If so, what's the difference in performances?







Thanks,







My configuration



Macbook Pro



2,4 GHz-8Core i9



RAM 64 GB DDR4



AMD Radeon Pro 5600 8GB



2 To SSD