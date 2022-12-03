Has anyone tried running the game in emulation software (OSX/Parallel Desktop/Wine)

mrgreenjcs
Hi guys,
Long time player of the Anno series here.
I already own 1800 and I must say I'm a huge fan, the game runs well.
Right now, I play it on my only Macbook Pro with dual boot / Windows installed.
The game is one of my references for my incoming project.
Actually, Anno 1701 made me want to become a game developer
Thing is, I work mostly on the OSX partition and it's really annoying to switch between them.
Question: Has anyone tried running the game in Parallel Desktop or a similar software on OSX?
If so, what's the difference in performances?
Thanks,
My configuration
Macbook Pro
2,4 GHz-8Core i9
RAM 64 GB DDR4
AMD Radeon Pro 5600 8GB
2 To SSD
