Has anyone every just bought screen materal and used that only ?

Like for example no frame or is this a bad idea ?

I just want a very light screen I can roll up by hand manually when I am not using it or is this a bad idea too ?

If you need a drawing/picture what I want to do I will post one.

Basically I will stick the screen to the wall with little double sided tape things. Forgot what they were called. I don't want anything that will make a hole or take the paint off the wall.
 
UltraTaco said:
You'll likely have all sorts of light banding nd goofy stuff as end result. Taco thinks there will be zero consistency in the image.

But please do break one in the name of science!!
Ok. Thank you.

My reason which I do have is because one of my cats would most likely pee on a rising floor screen instead and that would suck. The others would claw it.
 
I found maybe a better option.

This.

https://www.draperinc.com/projectionscreens/productdetail/301/ultimate-folding-screen

Not sure if it is worth it though. At least sense the screen is up in the air like a tripod screen too my cats can't destroy it.

Plus I hate how it has two legs and not a tripod like my current 120" screen. Yes my current screen is ok but I want a more easier portable system. If possible. If not oh well.
 
Sorry, apparently taco completely misunderstood EVERYTHING☺️taco thought you want to remove lcd/oled screen from monitor casing nd use it somehow without the frame! (Deleting previous post to conserve)
 
UltraTaco said:
Sorry, apparently taco completely misunderstood EVERYTHING☺️taco thought you want to remove lcd/oled screen from monitor casing nd use it somehow without the frame! (Deleting previous post to conserve)
Na you understood fine that was my idea at first. Then I changed my mind.
 
