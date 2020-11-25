Has anyone every just bought screen materal and used that only ?

Like for example no frame or is this a bad idea ?



I just want a very light screen I can roll up by hand manually when I am not using it or is this a bad idea too ?



If you need a drawing/picture what I want to do I will post one.



Basically I will stick the screen to the wall with little double sided tape things. Forgot what they were called. I don't want anything that will make a hole or take the paint off the wall.