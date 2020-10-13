Has Anyone Ever Replaced the Fan in a APC UPS?

Hey all,I have an aging APC Smart-UPS SUA1500 desktop model which I got used on eBay in like 2014 or so.It's a great unit, built like a tank, and just incredibly reliable. Couldn't be happier with it.That said, the thing has likely been in service for many years (I do not know what the manyfacture date was, or how the first owner used it), and all good fan bearings come to an end. It is starting to make those groaning noises and starting to annoy me.Before I shut down all the stuff I have running off of it, and disassemble it to inspect it, has anyone ever replaced the fan in one of these?Are we talking standard PWM 4pin PC fan in a standard PC size? Is the fan close to those tasty potentially life-ending capacitors?Appreciate any thoughts.