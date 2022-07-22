Has anyone built in the Primochill Praxis Wetbench SX?

I have some troubleshooting to do on my machine that will most likely require me to drain my loop. My case is pretty cramped with 3 radiators and a gpu verically mounted making it all but impossible to access things like M.2 slots and unable to unmount/remount the cpu block. Also, I have to vertically mount the gpu because the side panel will not fit otherwise as the waterblock is too large. So, I've decided to go in another direction and build in the Praxis Wetbench SX. I searched the forum here, but haven't seen any references to the newer SX, just the regular wetbench. Anyway, I bought the full kit with every possible piece. Very pricey considering it's an open air test bench, but I like the idea of being able to get to everything very easily. I also like the fact that I should be able to get to every screw without tearing everything apart. Right now, a lot of my fans are held by only 3 screws and it's very difficult to get to some of them, even with one of those special screwdrivers made for tight spots.It's going to be a while before I get into this. I was wondering if any of you have built in the wetbench sx and have any pictures for inspiration. I'll be using 3 radiators, a small reservoir, and a dual DDC pump that's separate from the reservoir.