Has anyone been able to boot from an NVME drive on a non-UEFI motherboard?

Hello,
I was looking at purchasing a Samsung 960 Pro (or 950 Pro) for my old LGA 1366 socket system.
I was told by certain people that the 960 Pro supported legacy BIOS'.
However, when asking a well known SSD retailer, they mentioned that I'd be unable to booth from a M.2 NVME drive, like a Samsung 960 Pro (or 950 Pro or SM951).
I just wanted to check to see if anyone had any success booting on a LGA 1366 / Windows 7 Professional box (without performing any crazy hacks)?
If not, I'll just go with an 850 Pro.
Thank you,
Nelson
