Harvestella is first Square Enix game to offer non-binary option in a character creator

Zarathustra[H] said: I have no problem with this as an option.



I think games benefit from people being able to identify better with the protagonist role.



As long as it isn't forced on people I applaud making gaming more for everyone. Click to expand...

Yeah, my first thought "is the game any good?" not "what can I set my character as?" if you look back at a lot of RPGs most of them the protagonist is a male and only male, fast forward a bit and female starts become more and more of an option. Non-binary... eh, no problem, but my next question is whether or not there's any sort of need for a gender in the game itself, why not just have a character creation where you can set the look of the character anyway you want based on body type, facial type etc, unless there is a romantic option that is "forced" on you there really isn't a need to display gender.