Harvestella is first Square Enix game to offer non-binary option in a character creator

polonyc2

It's still something of a rarity for major game developers to specifically include non-binary representation in addition to male and female...but for the Harvestella team, its inclusion feels "completely normal", producer Daisuke Taka told Eurogamer...the inclusion of a non-binary gender option in Harvestella is a major step forward in representation for Square Enix, and Japanese game development in general...

https://www.eurogamer.net/harvestel...ffer-non-binary-option-in-a-character-creator
 

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I have no problem with this as an option.

I think games benefit from people being able to identify better with the protagonist role.

As long as it isn't forced on people I applaud making gaming more for everyone.
 
The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

And yet no option for an Apache Attack Helicopter! I feel non-included.
No thanks, I won't support games like this catering to people that can't look in their pants to see what gender they are.
 
S

sfsuphysics

Zarathustra[H] said:
I have no problem with this as an option.

I think games benefit from people being able to identify better with the protagonist role.

As long as it isn't forced on people I applaud making gaming more for everyone.
Yeah, my first thought "is the game any good?" not "what can I set my character as?" if you look back at a lot of RPGs most of them the protagonist is a male and only male, fast forward a bit and female starts become more and more of an option. Non-binary... eh, no problem, but my next question is whether or not there's any sort of need for a gender in the game itself, why not just have a character creation where you can set the look of the character anyway you want based on body type, facial type etc, unless there is a romantic option that is "forced" on you there really isn't a need to display gender.
 
