Harvestella is first Square Enix game to offer non-binary option in a character creator

It's still something of a rarity for major game developers to specifically include non-binary representation in addition to male and female...but for the Harvestella team, its inclusion feels "completely normal", producer Daisuke Taka told Eurogamer...the inclusion of a non-binary gender option in Harvestella is a major step forward in representation for Square Enix, and Japanese game development in general...
https://www.eurogamer.net/harvestel...ffer-non-binary-option-in-a-character-creator
https://www.eurogamer.net/harvestel...ffer-non-binary-option-in-a-character-creator