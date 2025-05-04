Hardware security key for Instagram (desktop browser)

the_servicer
Even barring a definitive answer, any clues here are appreciated.
Is anyone familiar with using security keys with popular services like Instagram? I need to know if it's possible set up multi-factor authentication for signing in using traditional browsers. The main example is Firefox or Chrome running on Fedora Workstation. The second, optional example is an ordinary Chromebook or Chromebox running in guest mode.
Yubico's video only shows using a mobile device. Nitrokey, unlike Yubico, explicitly states Linux support. (Neither seem to say anything about ChromeOS.) Nitrokey's linked site, USB Dongle Authentication, says Instagram supports One Time Passwords (OTP) but not WebAuthn, FIDO2, and U2F. I don't know what that is supposed to imply for Instagram MFA in a browser. If it's true that Instagram limits itself to One Time Passwords, will it let me achieve my goal with a security key?
While traveling abroad with no phone, I need to be able to access Instagram on public networks with questionable security -- and hope that employing hardware MFA will make Instagram less likely to flag my account. If Instagram can flag my account even with diligent use of standalone security hardware, then I'm back to the drawing board.
Edit: I should add that Instagram's documentation, as usual, is vague. Or I could just be too dumb or blind to see the answer in there.
