Hardware makers should offer trade in credit on old hardware!!!

Hi all, It seems like hardware makers are slowly drifting too far from the shore...



I think maybe offering trade in credit for old tech would be a great way use their MASSIVE global influence to turn it all around.



selfish benefits are many:

remove old tech from the secondary market, force ppl to buy new

impress investors with a green model... 'good for the kids too'

recover precious metals

create an interval based incentivized upgrade path, making sales numbers more predictable

lure in new customers with a more complete future proof solution...

(eventually im sure they would love it if we all just paid a monthly fee and got a new machine every 2 years)

and on and on



selfless benefits are also many:

keep the stuff out of the landfill and the groundwater

push people faster towards newer more energy efficient tech

reward their loyal return customers

help newbies to not get swindled buying overpriced old tech

encourage people to think about the EOL of pretty much everything, and ask... hey why arent they willing to buy this 'xxxxx' back when im done with it like the hardware makers do.

encourage these companies to come together on an anti pollution platform that everyone can look up to

make the consumer feel good about themselves and their purchasing decisions

and on and on



have widely distributed subsidiary tech recycling companies handle the details.



negative impacts are there as well:

use your imagination here. (my tinkering hobby would suffer as old cheap parts might be harder to come by)





my impetus for this idea is:

tech has, within my lifetime, transformed pretty much all the markets. sadly this has enabled automated mass production of everything from bottled water to clothes to "you name it" to skyrocket.... and then it ends up as trash



basically im saying big tech may not be fully aware that they are holding the reins at this point and what they do and how they go about doing it pretty much the whole world is going to copycat.



so maybe instead of the glitsy window-shopping arms race, pandering to the OCD in all of us... they might try to take a leap of faith towards common sense?



thanks for reading, best wishes, happy hardware-ing!

please feel free to forward this 'to whom it may concern' as you see fit.



oh and if for some reason this is in the wrong section, or discussing the ways and means of the makers is not considered valid post material... just let me know, my bad!!