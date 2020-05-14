Hardware Kit for Lian-Li PC-A05B Case

MacrossPlus

Nov 8, 2011
11
I purchased this case and after opening it up the hardware kit is missing. I have emailed Lian-Li from there website, but have not received a response yet.
Everything else is there except for the hardware kit for the MB standoffs. Does anyone here know where I can purchase this, or how to contact Lian-Li directly for assistance with this? Any and all help is appreciated.
 
Oct 7, 2000
17,676
did you look thoroughly through the case? they used to twist tie em in place some where inside.
 
