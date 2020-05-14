Hardware Kit for Lian-Li PC-A05B Case

MacrossPlus
I purchased this case and after opening it up the hardware kit is missing. I have emailed Lian-Li from there website, but have not received a response yet.
Everything else is there except for the hardware kit for the MB standoffs. Does anyone here know where I can purchase this, or how to contact Lian-Li directly for assistance with this? Any and all help is appreciated.
