HardOCP In-House News: RatPadz OG

And many many earlier setups of which I sadly have no pictures as I didn't really own a camera before 2007.I guess this is just a really long way to say that my RatPad (and later RatPadz) have been with me a really long time, through many different stages of my life.I got my first one In like 2000 or 2001 some time (can't remember now). It lasted me through college including somehow surviving my 60 hour a week Counter-Strike habit (which somehow still allowed me to graduate with honors and an engineering degree ???)After college it lasted me through countless mice, desktop builds, monitors. Like 7 different cars. 11 different apartments/houses. 8 post college jobs. Through one marriage and into another one.@FrgMstr , didn't they ever teach you you have to design these things to fail, or you can't sell enough of them?And throughout all of that, there has always been a RatPad on my desk. For most of that time it was the same Ratpad (until I got a few backups during the warehouse/storage cleanout a few years ago)These things - IMHO - are the end all of mouse pads. I think people forget that the RatPadz were essentially the original hard mouse pad, and everyone and their brother ripped off the concept over time.Will I buy more? Absolutely.I just need to design some sort of press fixture to aid in bending them straight when they inevitably warp after several years.Well that was a lovely walk down memory lane...