HardOCP In-House News: RatPadz OG

RatPadz: The Legend Returns - Get Ready for the RatPadz OG

Hey brothers and sisters! I’m Kyle Bennett, founder of HardOCP. (You might know me as "FrgMstr" too.)

Think back to those epic Quake III Arena matches or Counter-Strike 1.6 LAN parties. Your RatPadz was there, gliding effortlessly, giving you the edge to dominate with an ULTRA-KILL. I’m bringing it back with a Kickstarter campaign! Picture this: a sleek, jet-black RatPadz OG, its 11.5” x 9.5” hard surface delivering pixel-perfect precision with every flick. The 3M non-slip feet grip your desk like a vice, just like during those late-night frag fests in the ‘90s and 2000s. Crafted with an even blacker, more "premium-ier" polymer, it’s an upgraded classic that’s better than ever.

This is a HardOCP revival project, and I’m bringing back the gear that defined our community! We’re finalizing everything with Kickstarter, and I’m confident we’ll be approved soon. We’re revving up to launch any day now, so get ready to respawn a piece of HardOCP history! Only 100 signed and numbered units will be available in Phase 1.

What’s your favorite RatPadz memory? Did it help you clutch a game-winning headshot or survive a marathon LAN session with only one life left? Did you scrape ice off your windshield with it at the airport after surviving a 3-day out-of-town LAN? (True story.) Share below, and I might feature the best ones in our campaign updates!

Help us spread the word! Let your gaming friends know the RatPadz is coming back. Not an [H]Fer but wanna join our LAN party? Jump on X.com and follow @RatPadzOG for the latest updates and launch news!

#RatPadzOG #HardOCP
 
MavericK said:
I don't need another one because my previous two will last forever... ;)
That is exactly what I need to hear from our brotherhood! Now tell everybody else that. :) The new surface is better though. I hit it with some Solid Gold Wood Cleaner today for the first time, and holy smokes. Only because I did not have Pledge. LOL.
 
I suspect it'll only be a matter of time until we see how many it takes to stop a lead projectile, which is important data to have.

In the meantime, great to see these making a return! Lord knows how many requests we've seen for them over the years after they were discontinued. :LOL:
 
I am in for a case when these launch, I still have some of the OG ones still in use to this day. You the Man Kyle!
 
I used mine many years ago as a Slim Jim to unlock the bathroom door that my cousin Sean locked before passing out, and used it like a Pooper Scooper to scoop up all the weed & coke he dumped on the tile.

My old lady was pissed because it was hers (the Ratpadz, not the weed & coke) and I fubar'ed the back of it on the tile, I'm not sure that was covered under warranty.

The only pics I have left of the event, are us drawing dicks on his forehead. 🤷‍♂️ :(
 
Lateralus said:
I suspect it'll only be a matter of time until we see how many it takes to stop a lead projectile, which is important data to have.

In the meantime, great to see these making a return! Lord knows how many requests we've seen for them over the years after they were discontinued. :LOL:
I am not sure that has ever occurred to me. But yes, FUCK YES! Now I am mad because I know somewhere, there are at least 100 RatPadz XT that were not sold because of cosmetic defects. Either the edge was not perfect, or there was a pattern irregularity, or sometimes a couple of while pellets would make their way into the extruder...
 
CAD4466HK said:
I used mine many years ago as a Slim Jim to unlock the bathroom door that my cousin Sean locked before passing out, and used it like a Pooper Scooper to scoop up all the weed & coke he dumped on the tile.

My old lady was pissed because it was hers (the Ratpadz, not the weed & coke) and I fubar'ed the back of it on the tile, I'm not sure that was covered under warranty.

The only pics I have left of the event, are us drawing dicks on his forehead. 🤷‍♂️ :(
Yeah, I have heard a few stories over the last couple decades. You might just take the glory from the "ice scraper story" however.
 
Decko87 said:
I think I might still have mine, good luck :)
The OG is better than the XT. I spent the last six months looking for an upgrade to the XT. Was not easy, but I found it. I know everyone thinks they just go buy a cutting board and DIY it, which is fine, I have sat in that wheelhouse many times. But this was sort of a personal challenge as well. Make it better.
 
I never got a RatPadz, so I'll be all in for one this time. Best of luck with the product launch!!
 
FrgMstr said:
The OG is better than the XT. I spent the last six months looking for an upgrade to the XT. Was not easy, but I found it. I know everyone thinks they just go buy a cutting board and DIY it, which is fine, I have sat in that wheelhouse many times. But this was sort of a personal challenge as well. Make it better.
Is there going to be a GS option?
 
FrgMstr said:
Cool, but why would I want a FrogMaster logo?
 
rinaldo00 said:
Cool, but why would I want a FrogMaster logo?
#MeToo

So, I am glad you said that. When RatPadz originally launched, and for many years, we had screen printed logos on those. (You would not believe the huge PITA was to get the screening to adhere.) The print wore off and looked like ass. The print also changed the surface texture which changed your mousing dynamic when traveling across it, which is why we finally got away from it 100%. However, I did some tests back in October with a laser etching and dyeing system, which yielded excellent results for putting down logos and hardly changing the surface dynamic at all. You would need to be a 95 percentile player to probably feel the difference. Anyway, I am going to look to that in the future if this all works out, but the "cheap" machine to do it right is about $15,000. So that is a ways down the road, but I already have it figured out.
 
The day is December 26, 2007. I graduated college this year, but apparently didn't get what I wanted for Christmas, because I ordered a Ratpadz XT at long last. It would be my faithful companion to this day.
It saw me through my first fully water cooled SLI build with dual gtx 260 core 216s, and a lapped Q6600. It waited patiently as the motherboard of that build, an EVGA 790i, burst into flames from a failed MOSFET heatsink application.
It would sit idle and forgotten while I spent a few years behind bars, until a 'friend' borrowed it. Upon my release and some select words, my Ratpadz was returned home in short order.
It would laugh at the next poor choice of my rig, changing out for an 8350 and dual 560 tis. Don't recall the motherboard, but the XT was also unimpressed. This would be my last foray into SLI.
It actually began to curl up around this time, which was easily corrected with about 180lbs of force bending in the opposite direction. Upgraded to an 8700k and 1080 ti based system, which served me quite well.
It was time to finally move on from that case, radiator, and pumps - but the Ratpadz stayed. Now 5950x and 3090, I hope this system lasts me for a good long while and several eventual upgrades. The Ratpadz needs more regular bending, but it's a good workout.
I think I need to add it to my will, along with the few other things of actual value I have.
 
arnemetis said:
The day is December 26, 2007. I graduated college this year, but apparently didn't get what I wanted for Christmas, because I ordered a Ratpadz XT at long last. It would be my faithful companion to this day.
It saw me through my first fully water cooled SLI build with dual gtx 260 core 216s, and a lapped Q6600. It waited patiently as the motherboard of that build, an EVGA 790i, burst into flames from a failed MOSFET heatsink application.
It would sit idle and forgotten while I spent a few years behind bars, until a 'friend' borrowed it. Upon my release and some select words, my Ratpadz was returned home in short order.
It would laugh at the next poor choice of my rig, changing out for an 8350 and dual 560 tis. Don't recall the motherboard, but the XT was also unimpressed. This would be my last foray into SLI.
It actually began to curl up around this time, which was easily corrected with about 180lbs of force bending in the opposite direction. Upgraded to an 8700k and 1080 ti based system, which served me quite well.
It was time to finally move on from that case, radiator, and pumps - but the Ratpadz stayed. Now 5950x and 3090, I hope this system lasts me for a good long while and several eventual upgrades. The Ratpadz needs more regular bending, but it's a good workout.
I think I need to add it to my will, along with the few other things of actual value I have.
Damn dude....you are gonna make me cry.
 
FrgMstr said:
That is exactly what I need to hear from our brotherhood! Now tell everybody else that. :) The new surface is better though. I hit it with some Solid Gold Wood Cleaner today for the first time, and holy smokes. Only because I did not have Pledge. LOL.
I still have all of mine. They never die or even wear. (well, the silver pad printed logo completely wore off my first one after - what - a decade? I think it used to say ratpadz.com? Or was it HardOCP.com? I can't remember anymore)

I'll still buy more though. I want to have enough of these until the day I die! (though at this rate that will probably only take one :D )

One of them is on my desk as we speak. (though this pic is maybe a year old, as I don't feel like breaking out the camera right now)

Current RatPad position:
1741139337255.png

(Different amps and different keyboard, but otherwise still the same setup)

Ooop, here it is in 2020:
1741139800220.png


In 2019 when I decided to try one of those huge mouse pads the kids were using, I still couldn't do without my RatPad:
1741141299585.jpeg


In 2018:
1741140053743.png



In 2017:
1741139954163.png



In 2015:
1741139905995.png


During the sad decision to replace my favorite mouse (The Logitech G500) in 2015:

1741140416889.png
1741140461730.png


In the middle of a headlight project on my desk in 2013:

1741140301947.png


When I got my first fancy microphone in 2012:
1741140571135.png



2012: Three Monitors

1741141659583.jpeg


2011: Two Monitors
1741140765907.png


2010: One Monitor
1741140656955.png


2008: Sad Bachelor Apartment:
1741140935328.png


And many many earlier setups of which I sadly have no pictures as I didn't really own a camera before 2007.

I guess this is just a really long way to say that my RatPad (and later RatPadz) have been with me a really long time, through many different stages of my life.

I got my first one In like 2000 or 2001 some time (can't remember now). It lasted me through college including somehow surviving my 60 hour a week Counter-Strike habit (which somehow still allowed me to graduate with honors and an engineering degree ???)

After college it lasted me through countless mice, desktop builds, monitors. Like 7 different cars. 11 different apartments/houses. 8 post college jobs. Through one marriage and into another one.

FrgMstr , didn't they ever teach you you have to design these things to fail, or you can't sell enough of them? :D


And throughout all of that, there has always been a RatPad on my desk. For most of that time it was the same Ratpad (until I got a few backups during the warehouse/storage cleanout a few years ago)

These things - IMHO - are the end all of mouse pads. I think people forget that the RatPadz were essentially the original hard mouse pad, and everyone and their brother ripped off the concept over time.

Will I buy more? Absolutely.

I just need to design some sort of press fixture to aid in bending them straight when they inevitably warp after several years.


Well that was a lovely walk down memory lane...
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
And many many earlier setups of which I sadly have no pictures as I didn't really own a camera before 2007.

I guess this is just a really long way to say that my RatPad (and later RatPadz) have been with me a really long time, through many different stages of my life.

I got my first one In like 2000 or 2001 some time (can't remember now). It lasted me through college including somehow surviving my 60 hour a week Counter-Strike habit (which somehow still allowed me to graduate with honors and an engineering degree ???)

After college it lasted me through countless mice, desktop builds, monitors. Like 7 different cars. 11 different apartments/houses. 8 post college jobs. Through one marriage and into another one.

@FrgMstr , didn't they ever teach you you have to design these things to fail, or you can't sell enough of them? :D


And throughout all of that, there has always been a RatPad on my desk. For most of that time it was the same Ratpad (until I got a few backups during the warehouse/storage cleanout a few years ago)

These things - IMHO - are the end all of mouse pads. I think people forget that the RatPadz were essentially the original hard mouse pad, and everyone and their brother ripped off the concept over time.

Will I buy more? Absolutely.

I just need to design some sort of press fixture to aid in bending them straight when they inevitably warp after several years.


Well that was a lovely walk down memory lane...
Wow. Thanks for using it. Best compliment it could ever get. You know, I was just trying to do the right thing and try to supply our community with what I thought they deserved.

Zarathustra[H] said:
I just need to design some sort of press fixture to aid in bending them straight when they inevitably warp after several years.
Very good point. That was an original RatPadz. Yeah, they "dry out" over time due to UV exposure.

The RatPadz OG is a the same molecule in terms of polymer, but this is many degrees above those in terms of purity. I have been working with some experts that suggest the RatPadz OG will not warp, if not exposed to direct sunlight all day long, and used at room temperatures, we are shooting for 20 years before it starts to deplasticize, which is when they "dry out" and start to warp.

Still think you got your $25 worth?
 
I may be in. I never got a Ratpad because my weapon of choice for couple of decades was Func Surface 1030, but it is getting a bit... smooth. Actually one of the sides completely glossy now. 😂 It has served me well but it is due for retirement. Maybe a Ratpad will take me all the way to the day until I croak.
 
I had several of 'em in the past. My last few were CPL ones I think.

Sadly mine ended up warped from rather hot rooms and sunlight in my prior house and old apartments which made it difficult to keep using but they never wore out and kept going strong till the angle made it uncomfortable to use and accuracy suffered lol. Cool to see em come back!
 
Wow!

I had both versions of the ratpad and gave one to my friend as a gift and have been regretting not having another ever since!

Would be superb if we made a larger version again!

Stories can be said about this and now have anxiety hoping I am one of the first 100!
 
FrgMstr said:
Still think you got your $25 worth?
Absolutely. Of my 45 years on this planet I don't think I've bought anything else that gave me this kind of milage for this many years.

In a world of penny pinching in manufacturing and planned obsolescence, this is one of a very few rare exceptions, designed and manufactured by someone who actually cares about the end result and what they are doing.

Well worth the money, and that is why I plan on supporting this effort and getting more of them!
 
Still got my GS on the lab bench and use my XT every day on my rig! I can't wait to see the new ones and buy another! Thank you sir for listening to all of us!

Edit: Feel bad I don't have the workstation receipts like Zarathustra[H]!
 
FrgMstr said:
The RatPadz OG is a the same molecule in terms of polymer, but this is many degrees above those in terms of purity. I have been working with some experts that suggest the RatPadz OG will not warp, if not exposed to direct sunlight all day long, and used at room temperatures, we are shooting for 20 years before it starts to deplasticize, which is when they "dry out" and start to warp.
I'm looking forward to it! I definitely plan on supporting the Kickstarter when it goes live!

Is this planned on being a long term thing or a one off anniversary type revival?

If it is planned on brought around for the long term, I recommend - as a first or second line extension once the launch model is out - considering a super sized model. While is old guys will love this, I e noticed that the kids these days love to use very low mouse sensitivity, huge mouse pads and gaming with their entire arms. I think a super-sized model - of feasible given the technology - could be a real hit with the kids!
 
sk3tch said:
This is awesome news. I still have mine!!! I will definitely try to buy another.
You should buy two, I am not getting any younger.

MaZa said:
I never got a Ratpad because my weapon of choice for couple of decades was Func Surface 1030
Func 1030 was a good product.

jfreund said:
I bought one years ago, and I use a trackball.
Gotta have something to scrape the ice off your windshield on the way back from the LAN party.

dpoverlord said:
I had both versions of the ratpad and gave one to my friend as a gift and have been regretting not having another ever since!
You will have one chance.

GoldenTiger said:
Never got one, but heard the legend of the pads making a strange sound, kind of like a fragging frog monster. I may have to get one... RIBBIT.
Bud-Weis-Er.

1741151097634.png


Zarathustra[H] said:
Absolutely. Of my 45 years on this planet I don't think I've bought anything else that gave me this kind of milage for this many years.
My entire business plan is to put every other hard mouse pad company out of business, then bankrupt RatPadz due to no return custermers.
 
brasherman said:
Still got my GS on the lab bench and use my XT every day on my rig! I can't wait to see the new ones and buy another! Thank you sir for listening to all of us!

Edit: Feel bad I don't have the workstation receipts like Zarathustra[H]!
Everyone feels bad about that.....except him of course.

Zarathustra[H] said:
Is this planned on being a long term thing or a one off anniversary type revival?
Not going to say a lot here as I have to see how things pan out, cart before the horse and all that BS. That said, I dropped a hint....."Phase 1." Have to gauge the market and what it will cost production and marketing-wise to insert the product into the USA TAM. Grass roots marketing is almost a thing of the past, but it is a big play in this scenario.
 
FrgMstr said:
Everyone feels bad about that.....except him of course.



Not going to say a lot here as I have to see how things pan out, cart before the horse and all that BS. That said, I dropped a hint....."Phase 1." Have to gauge the market and what it will cost production and marketing-wise to insert the product into the USA TAM. Grass roots marketing is almost a thing of the past, but it is a big play in this scenario.
Of course, you never know how things turn out.

But I think you have a fair share of us "evangelists" here to spread the word for you!
 
