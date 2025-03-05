HardOCP In-House News: RatPadz OG

FrgMstr
Just Plain Mean
RatPadz: The Legend Returns - Get Ready for the RatPadz OG
Hey brothers and sisters! I’m Kyle Bennett, founder of HardOCP. (You might know me as "FrgMstr" too.)
Think back to those epic Quake III Arena matches or Counter-Strike 1.6 LAN parties. Your RatPadz was there, gliding effortlessly, giving you the edge to dominate with an ULTRA-KILL. I’m bringing it back with a Kickstarter campaign! Picture this: a sleek, jet-black RatPadz OG, its 11.5” x 9.5” hard surface delivering pixel-perfect precision with every flick. The 3M non-slip feet grip your desk like a vice, just like during those late-night frag fests in the ‘90s and 2000s. Crafted with an even blacker, more "premium-ier" polymer, it’s an upgraded classic that’s better than ever.
This is a HardOCP revival project, and I’m bringing back the gear that defined our community! We’re finalizing everything with Kickstarter, and I’m confident we’ll be approved soon. We’re revving up to launch any day now, so get ready to respawn a piece of HardOCP history! Only 100 signed and numbered units will be available in Phase 1.
What’s your favorite RatPadz memory? Did it help you clutch a game-winning headshot or survive a marathon LAN session with only one life left? Did you scrape ice off your windshield with it at the airport after surviving a 3-day out-of-town LAN? (True story.) Share below, and I might feature the best ones in our campaign updates!
Help us spread the word! Let your gaming friends know the RatPadz is coming back. Not an [H]Fer but wanna join our LAN party? Jump on X.com and follow @RatPadzOG for the latest updates and launch news!
#RatPadzOG #HardOCP
