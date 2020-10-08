Hardocp has always been amd haters

Is tomorrow only about new processors or will it show the new video card too?
 
I don't think anyone here hates AMD.

Besides if AMD is even .1% faster than the intel offerings at low detail 480p gaming they've won.
 
I don't think anyone here hates AMD.

Besides if AMD is even .1% faster than the intel offerings at low detail 480p gaming they've won.
Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.

If you buy top of the line CPU you dont game in these resolutions. Why would you?
 
Always loved kyle and the boys appoarch.Even thought they bent over AMD every chance presented.
The future is AMD,the past is intel and Jen hung small.:brb:
 
Always loved kyle and the boys appoarch.Even thought they bent over AMD every chance presented.
The future is AMD,the past is intel and Jen hung small.:brb:
Exactly. I was here for zen 1 launch when people laughed at AMD.

But tomorrow AMD will surpass intel. Who had the last laugh.
 
Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.

If you buy top of the line CPU you dont game in these resolutions. Why would you?
That's my point.

Intel people still hold on to low detail low res gaming as their reason for being the best gaming cpu.

All AMD has to do is best them at that and they are the gaming/production cpu masters.
 
