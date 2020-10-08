Hardocp has always been amd haters

Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.I don't think anyone here hates AMD.
Besides if AMD is even .1% faster than the intel offerings at low detail 480p gaming they've won.
Exactly. I was here for zen 1 launch when people laughed at AMD.Always loved kyle and the boys appoarch.Even thought they bent over AMD every chance presented.
The future is AMD,the past is intel and Jen hung small.
That's my point.Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.
If you buy top of the line CPU you dont game in these resolutions. Why would you?