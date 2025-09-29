  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Hardcore Collector Unveils the Ultimate ‘GPU Gallery,’ From the First AMD and NVIDIA GPUs to the Latest — Three Decades of Progress

erek

“I was actually wondering what the value of the GPU gallery displayed by the individual would be. Based on a ballpark estimate, both NVIDIA/AMD models would be worth at least $200,000 to $300,000, but this is just an estimate for now, depending on the condition of individual SKUs, along with the prices the user managed to snag, especially for the older ones. However, this is indeed a rare occasion, and judging by its appearance, it is a GPU gallery that is one of a kind.”

Source: https://wccftech.com/hardcore-collector-presents-the-ultimate-gpu-gallery/
 
