Hard Lockups/nvlddmkm EventID 14 errors since upgrading to a 3080Ti

Long story short: Upgraded my PC from a 1080Ti to a 3080Ti (specifically, a Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Ti GAMING OC 12G) a little over six months ago now. Since then, about once every two weeks, *only* when watching videos on Youtube, I get a hard lockup of my PC. If I let it sit for a bit, it eventually restarts and logs a nvlddmkm EventID 14 error in the Windows Event Viewer. I'm pretty sure the display driver is crashing and failing to recover, and am trying to figure out if I have a HW issue (leaning that way) or if I have some sort of software problem.
So far, I've done the normal steps to isolate the problem: Reseat card, DDU, try different drivers, and so on. Pretty close to just going through the RMA process, but am asking to see if anyone has any last ditch ideas to try out.
Full specs:
OS: Win 10 x64
CPU: Intel i7 8700k
RAM: 2x16GB (forget the brand offhand)
Motherboard: ASUS ROG STRIX Z-370-H GAMING*
PSU: 850W (Corsair I think)
I've yet to encounter a problem in games; not sure if that's observation bias or a hint of something else going on.
*BIOS still on version 1101, which is quite old. I'm planning on updating this tonight; I typically leave the BIOS alone unless there's major problems.
Reference THF thread so I don't have to repeat a bunch of stuff I did: https://forums.tomshardware.com/threads/hard-lockups-since-acquiring-a-3080ti.3757639/#post-22658414
