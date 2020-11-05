Hard freeze with 10/29 Nvidia drivers ~15 seconds after boot?

New one for me. Touch baffled. System is perfectly stable and has been for the 2 months since I built it. Works perfect gaming/normal work/etc, all perfectly fine. Then today I installed the latest Nvidia drivers to prep for the 3080 I have sitting here (that won't fit, DAMMIT!) - and boom, hard freeze about 30 seconds after reboot. Mouse doesn't move, no response from keyboard, fans are fixed speed. Let it sit there like that for about 25 seconds before rebooting.



Troubleshooting: Disabled all startup apps. Still crashed.

Disabled all networking. Still crashed

Disabled Nvidia audio device. Still crashed.

Restore point before drivers - stable. Haven't tried again.



System will be up long enough for me to log in, or for me to hit shift-reboot to get into safe mode, but will freeze after 15-20 seconds no matter if I'm logged in or not.



Specs:

Intel 10700K @ stock, default settings for boost.

Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master, default settings for boost. Bios is relatively recent, but about to update as next troubleshooting step.

3x Sabrent PCIE NVME

Corsair XC7 cooling (custom loop).

PSU is a brand new RM750X.

9 120MM fans, 3 on board, 6 on Corsair Commander Pro. Latest iCUE software (note: this was disabled as far as i can tell for testing, still crashed).



Ran the restore point recovery, fired up every load test I could find - rock solid again on the older drivers. This has me very confused.