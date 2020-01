This is the ONLY site I use the name "INFINITE" and it coincidentally also matched the email address I use here as well (but redacted from the report before posting the screenshot for obvious reasons). The password the report claimed was leaked was the correct length and was also randomly generated.



Correct username only used here - yes

Correct email address used here - yes

Correct length password that was randomly generated - yes



Even if there was a leak in my password manager they would only have the username and password (not the email).



These are the reasons that make me think it was a leak here somehow.

