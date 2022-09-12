Hard Drives from Amazon and Warranty

Has anyone else had this problem?I've been on a year long mission to replace all the hard drives in my storage server. Since I ahve twelve drives in the server, and these things are pricy, rather than replace them all at once, I decided to gradually swap them out one by one, once a month. This has the added benefit of spreading the drives out over multiple lots, in case there is a bad batch somewhere along the way.So, once a month I order a larger drive and swap out and resilver an existing one in my server.Silly me, I assumed that what I was buying on Amazon was going to be legit, but it turns out Amazon apparently pools their inventory oof the same SKU's and it results in some undesirable outcomes. Ihave checked the serial number on Seagate's website every time I ordered, but I didn't think of it at the time.Now, going back and checking the warranty status of the 8 drives I have replaced to date (I am just ordering my September drive now) two of the 8 drives came back with non-standard warranty messages.Apparently this was an OEM drive, that the seller assumes the warranty responsibility for. it makes me a little uneasy, as who knows if this random Amazon marketplace seller will be around in 2027 to honor my 5 year warranty, but I contacted them, and at least I ahve it in writing that they will honor it.The response I got from that seller is that some of the drives they sell come from other regions, but if Seagate rejects the warranty claim they will honor it.How do you guys handle stuff like this?At this point I guess I am stuck with the two drives mentioned above, and just have to hope for the best if they ever go bad, but my inclination going forward is to read the serial number off the label on the box the next one comes in, and if it is not listed as covered on Seagates website, to return the drive to Amazon within th ereturn window. I wish I had done this all alongIt's kind of shitty that I have to do this though. All the drives, whether they have covered warranty directly from Seagate, or are out of region or OEM drives are listed on the same store page on Amazon. There is no way of knowing which you are getting until it arrives and you can run the serial number.Let this message serve as a warning to others, and a request for input from yet others on the best way to get assured vendor covered drives.