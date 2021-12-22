Hard Drive shows in BIOS But Won't initialize in Windows

Hi, during the weekend I was trying to backup a 4TB HDD to my new RAID 1 14TB HDDs. But during transfer, it stopped and told me HDD couldn't be found. I restarted my computer but my computer wouldn't go past the Asrock BIOS to boot into windows. It only booted once I unplugged the 4TB HDD in question.

I tried plugging it in after Windows 10 booted and it shows in disk management but when I try to initialize it with a drive letter, it shows up in My Computer but you cant open the drive. In fact sometimes when I plug it in, Disk Management won't load and Windows 10 file explorer locks up.



I even tried viewing it on the Hdd list when you boot into a Windows 10 PE installation USB and it won't show up properly. It makes the Installation USB glitchy.



I have some data I am trying to recover but I don't have any options. What can I do/try. I was going to swap logic boards with my other HDD.

The problem HDD is a WD Blue WD40EZRZ. I was going to try and slap on a logic board from a drive I no longer use. A WD20EARX.