hard drive enclosure only works with some drives

So I have this enclosure: https://www.amazon.com/Sabrent-External-Lay-Flat-Docking-EC-DFFN/dp/B013WODZH0?th=1
It works with a 2.0TB WD20EZRX SATA 64MB Cache. It reads and writes just fine.
However it doesn't work with a 3.0TB WD30EZRX SATA 64MB Cache. When I plug it in a Windows or Mac laptop, it's unreadable and I'm asked to format. Mac error message is "
The disk you attached was not readable by this computer."
However, when I plug the 3.0TB into https://www.amazon.com/NewerTech-Enclosure-Interface-NWTU3S3HD-hot-swapping/dp/B007TTQQIA it works, I can see all my data.
Anybody knows whats going on here?
