Happy accident with a bluray

My bluray drive i use to rip DVDs on my machine has been dying, so I hot a new on a few months ago. The old drive finally couldn't read anything so last night put the new drive in. What I didn't realize was the new drive is capable of reading 4k discs with a firmware reversion. Not only that, it was easy.
Kinda nice when you get an unexpected surprise on the positive side.
