Hand 386 Delivers A "True 386 Processor" in a Handheld

Retro gaming handheld
"Like the Hand 386, the Book 8088 offers pretty good specs for the era to which it harkens back. Key specifications include 640KB of RAM (ought to be enough for anyone?), 512MB of CF-card IDE storage, CGA graphics, and optional Yamaha audio. This portable is only recommended for running DOS, versions of Windows up to 3.0, and games / apps from that era.
The Book 8088 also retails for about $195, with an estimated delivery of June 7."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/hand-386-handheld
