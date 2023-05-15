Hand 386 Delivers A "True 386 Processor" in a Handheld

erek
Dec 19, 2005
9,374
Retro gaming handheld

"Like the Hand 386, the Book 8088 offers pretty good specs for the era to which it harkens back. Key specifications include 640KB of RAM (ought to be enough for anyone?), 512MB of CF-card IDE storage, CGA graphics, and optional Yamaha audio. This portable is only recommended for running DOS, versions of Windows up to 3.0, and games / apps from that era.

The Book 8088 also retails for about $195, with an estimated delivery of June 7."

1684173356832.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/hand-386-handheld
 

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Feb 9, 2002
61,816
This is retarded. Phones are already faster than this and even the Toshiba Libretto was better than this back in the day. Well, the screen wasn't but most models were Pentiums. WTF is this good for?
 
2[H]4U
Aug 31, 2009
3,730
Dan_D said:
This is retarded. Phones are already faster than this and even the Toshiba Libretto was better than this back in the day. Well, the screen wasn't but it was at least a Pentium. WTF is this good for?
Going to have to agree. I don't see what this buys anyone over just using emulation like Dosbox.
 
Axman
Jul 13, 2005
15,318
Needs a gamepad built in. What am I supposed to install a sound card and set the IRQs, too?
 
Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Feb 3, 2014
7,819
Emulation is good but you will always have the diehards who want the true hardware.

My first PC was an 8088 so for nostalgia I kinda want one….

And that how they get you hooked.
 
