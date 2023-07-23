HAMR drives later ths year

peppergomez
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2011
- Messages
- 1,637
https://wccftech.com/seagate-delivers-first-samples-of-30-tb-hamr-hdds-to-data-center-clients/
Very much looking forward to greater sorage sizes in the 40 TB range
I am still not seeing any release dates or prices though. So I have no idea how much these things will cost.
Even if they're too expensive for me, it would be nice if they have the effect of lowering the prices on older HDD technology.
Very much looking forward to greater sorage sizes in the 40 TB range
I am still not seeing any release dates or prices though. So I have no idea how much these things will cost.
Even if they're too expensive for me, it would be nice if they have the effect of lowering the prices on older HDD technology.