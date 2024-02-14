Halon's Hardware Hootenanny. FS: HP Z440 Workstation

Welcome to my hardware sale thread. I have positive Heatware under the name FreonTrip, and have been generally engaged in computer bothering since 1995. Previously sold items are listed below the current post.



I am selling a Hewlett-Packard Z440 workstation which I picked up not that long ago. Relevant specs:

Xeon E5-2650 v4 (12 Broadwell cores, 2.5 GHz all-core turbo, 2.9 GHz single core turbo)

700W power supply

1GB Asus Radeon 5450, passively cooled

32GB quad-channel ECC DDR4-2133 memory

128GB SATA SSD

1TB SATA hard drive



I have added adapters for the two included PCIe dongles so they are 8-pin, and have tested extensively with a Radeon 5700XT cheerfully drawing power down from both of them. The machine is running Windows 11 with a fresh license key; TPM support is available, though I did not go to the trouble to enable it. The CPU is ostensibly not on the supported hardware list, but nevertheless has run fine with zero errors or nag warnings from Windows. As this is part of the first Intel 14nm run before Skylake, it is not at all affected by the lack of POPCNT that's currently preventing people from running Windows 11 on hoary, ancient CPUs from the early days of AMD64. This is a solidly decent machine and would be ideally suited to any number of applications, especially server-suited ones. It will work with all sorts of modern and not-so-modern GPUs, but the BIOS does not support ReBAR.



I'm asking for $200 OBO via PayPal, shipped within the U.S. It will be well-packed and sent out with a tracking number within 24 hours of payment. Let me know if you have any questions, and thanks!



SOLD! Thanks for looking.



Hello! I am selling an 8GB ASRock 5700XT Phantom Gaming D in great condition, as I have played with it for a few weeks but am looking to downsize a bit. Price within the U.S. is $130 shipped; it comes in its original box and will be well-packed. Please let me know if you have any questions, and thanks.