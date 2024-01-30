Halon's FS Thread: Currently HP Z440 Workstation and AMD A9 Mini PC

Hello! I am selling two PCs I acquired for tinkering before deciding that I want to do something different. Please let me know if you have any questions - both machines are in good condition and in working order.



HP Z440 Workstation - Features a 12 core Xeon E5-2650 v4, 32GB DDR4-2133 memory, and a 1GB Radeon R5 340, as well as a 128GB SATA boot SSD and a 1TB 3.5" hard drive. It has been solid and stable but otherwise unremarkable. Comes with a factory-wiped Windows 11 install - yes, it works just fine on the hardware. $220 shipped, and it's yours, $200 locally.



ATOPNUC MA90 AMD A9-9400 - I'll warn you, this pre-Ryzen, laptop-targeted dual core solution from 2016 is pokey. It comes with 12GB RAM (came with 8GB stock) and a 128GB SATA M.2 SSD. If you want to upgrade the latter it needs to be a SATA drive. It will also take a 2.5" drive, which can be installed by using an included SATA+power dongle that connects to a small header on the board. It runs Ubuntu 20.04 out of the box and managed Windows 10, though it wasn't swift. This would be a nice upgrade from a Raspberry Pi 3B+ acting as a MAME machine, features gigabit ethernet, and can drive dual 4K30 monitors with its two HDMI ports. Asking $45 shipped.



Let me know if you have any questions, and thanks!