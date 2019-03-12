Halo: The Master Chief Collection Is Coming to the PC

lollerwaffle said: Can someone give me a 2 sentence run-down about what this game has that is new, or what it should be compared to? Click to expand...

Unfortunately, you've got it all wrong and it's the other way around. Halo kinda revitalized the FPS genre for consoles in the early 2000s and other games that followed took inspiration from it. It also changed quite a bit going from the first game all the way to Reach and 4, so there are things to get used to in between each one. You'd really have to check out gameplay videos of 1 and 2 separately from 3 and up since the first two games play the most differently, and everything from 3 and up is much more similar in terms of mechanics, especially when it comes to the melee weapon and the health systems.I personally greatly enjoy them, but I can honestly say that if they didn't catch your eye anytime in the past 1.5 decades since they came out, you won't be missing much if you've played any semi-modern shooters. Don't worry too much about missing out on anything and get it only if you're really interested in how Microsoft's flagship series played out over the years.