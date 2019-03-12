Halo: The Master Chief Collection Is Coming to the PC

Microsoft has announced that Halo: Reach is being added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection and the entire collection is coming to the PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam! The team at 343 Industries has updated the games with improved and modernized matchmaking and services, support for 4K/HDR, offline LAN, better controls and input customization, and more. The PC launch will be staggered over time as each title in the collection will be scrutinized and right before it is released. The plan is to release Halo: Reach first and then the rest of the titles appearing in chronological order.

For the team at 343 Industries, the most important and critical element of this project is ensuring that MCC delivers a true "first class" experience on PC. We're embarking on a journey with our community to build a real PC experience that delivers on PC gamer expectations. The team is passionately committed to ensuring that all the features, bells, and whistles expected in a modern PC title are included with MCC. These features may vary somewhat by title, and we won't get everything in there all at once -- this is a product and an experience that will grow and evolve over time. We are laying the groundwork for PC native features such as excellent mouse and keyboard controls, support for multiple resolutions and aspect ratios, field-of-view sliders, and adjustable framerates, to name but a few. And yes, there will be support for Xbox gamepads and other PC controllers.
 
Sweet!

Reach is one of my all-time games, one of the few console online multiplayer games I ever got hooked on.
 
Tentatively excited to play through all this again, I just hope they don't muck about in it too much. Don't remaster it, just refurbish it.
 
Googling Halo yields so much stuff. Can someone give me a 2 sentence run-down about what this game has that is new, or what it should be compared to? I found out it's a sci fi shooter of sorts, is it like Prey? And is it SP or MP only, or both? Is the SP any good? Just looking for a few nuggets of wisdom thanks
 
Aireoth said:
Tentatively excited to play through all this again, I just hope they don't muck about in it too much. Don't remaster it, just refurbish it.
Halo 1 and 2 have ~modern HD remastered graphics (that can be realtime-switched-off) but Halo 3 and 4 (and Reach I guess?) are using the original visuals, just running at PC framerates and resolutions.

maxresdefault.jpg


halo-compare.jpg
 
lollerwaffle said:
Googling Halo yields so much stuff. Can someone give me a 2 sentence run-down about what this game has that is new, or what it should be compared to? I found out it's a sci fi shooter of sorts, is it like Prey? And is it SP or MP only, or both? Is the SP any good? Just looking for a few nuggets of wisdom thanks
Halo is a sci-fi military shooter with similar pacing to Call of Duty, only with much more emphasis on player movement and strategy, where player health partially recharges if damage is avoided for a time. The games have seamless integration between first-person shooting and vehicle mechanics and can host small 1v1 matches to big multiplayer battles that are reminiscent of (and acted as the inspiration for) Unreal Tournament 2004's vehicle-heavy Onslaught mode.
 
KazeoHin said:
Halo is a sci-fi military shooter with similar pacing to Call of Duty, only with much more emphasis on player movement and strategy, where player health partially recharges if damage is avoided for a time. The games have seamless integration between first-person shooting and vehicle mechanics and can host small 1v1 matches to big multiplayer battles that are reminiscent of (and acted as the inspiration for) Unreal Tournament 2004's vehicle-heavy Onslaught mode.
I disagree with the pacing being similar to COD. COD relies more on the player constantly moving forward, Halo has monster arenas with the focus (at higher difficulties) on exploiting weakenesses in enemies and paying more attention to enemy placement.
 
Halo 2 was already on PC tho.. Will this new release have splitscreen which was taken out for some reason last time?
 
LOL, I was so mad when they hyped it on pc then MS bought it for their XBOX I'm not sure Ive forgiven them yet!
 
KazeoHin said:
Halo is a sci-fi military shooter with similar pacing to Call of Duty, only with much more emphasis on player movement and strategy, where player health partially recharges if damage is avoided for a time. The games have seamless integration between first-person shooting and vehicle mechanics and can host small 1v1 matches to big multiplayer battles that are reminiscent of (and acted as the inspiration for) Unreal Tournament 2004's vehicle-heavy Onslaught mode.
Do you have a source to back up that claim?

I am pretty sure UT2k3 got vehicles in UT2k4 due to Battlefield 1942 dominating PC multiplayer back around the time UT2k3 was released. So Epic went back to the drawing board to fix some issues with UT2k3 (movement, weapons mechanics) and added vehicles including the new game type Onslaught which is very, very similar to Battlefield 1942. I believe Tribes had a lot to do with vehicles in UT2k4 as well. Not Halo.
 
Now bring the whole Gears of War franchise to Steam...

I only have 3 games on the Windows store and all of them have had massive issues.

Gears of War 4 was a nightmare at launch that kept downloading itself over and over and took many days to have a fix. Nearly every major Windows update broke the game sometimes taking over a week to fix. Hell after one update the entire game had to be deleted and re installed to run right again for many users.

Quantum Break started stuttering after the first major Windows update and still stutters to this day for me. Steam version runs perfect other than being quite demanding.

Gears of War Ultimate had major stuttering issues at launch that were fixed and then broken again with a later Windows update causing extremely low gpu usage in many areas. That has been well over a year and it has not been fixed.

I will NEVER buy another game from the Windows Store.
 
lollerwaffle said:
Can someone give me a 2 sentence run-down about what this game has that is new, or what it should be compared to?
Unfortunately, you've got it all wrong and it's the other way around. Halo kinda revitalized the FPS genre for consoles in the early 2000s and other games that followed took inspiration from it. It also changed quite a bit going from the first game all the way to Reach and 4, so there are things to get used to in between each one. You'd really have to check out gameplay videos of 1 and 2 separately from 3 and up since the first two games play the most differently, and everything from 3 and up is much more similar in terms of mechanics, especially when it comes to the melee weapon and the health systems.

I personally greatly enjoy them, but I can honestly say that if they didn't catch your eye anytime in the past 1.5 decades since they came out, you won't be missing much if you've played any semi-modern shooters. Don't worry too much about missing out on anything and get it only if you're really interested in how Microsoft's flagship series played out over the years.
 
Skillz said:
Do you have a source to back up that claim?

I am pretty sure UT2k3 got vehicles in UT2k4 due to Battlefield 1942 dominating PC multiplayer back around the time UT2k3 was released. So Epic went back to the drawing board to fix some issues with UT2k3 (movement, weapons mechanics) and added vehicles including the new game type Onslaught which is very, very similar to Battlefield 1942. I believe Tribes had a lot to do with vehicles in UT2k4 as well. Not Halo.
I should have used the phrase "AN inspiration for" not "THE inspiration for". You're absolutely correct, Battlefield, Tribes and others served a decent lump of the inspiration for that as well.

And my sources are some conversations I've had with Epic employees.
 
misterbobby said:
Now bring the whole Gears of War franchise to Steam...

I only have 3 games on the Windows store and all of them have had massive issues.

Gears of War 4 was a nightmare at launch that kept downloading itself over and over and took many days to have a fix. Nearly every major Windows update broke the game sometimes taking over a week to fix. Hell after one update the entire game had to be deleted and re installed to run right again for many users.

Quantum Break started stuttering after the first major Windows update and still stutters to this day for me. Steam version runs perfect other than being quite demanding.

Gears of War Ultimate had major stuttering issues at launch that were fixed and then broken again with a later Windows update causing extremely low gpu usage in many areas. That has been well over a year and it has not been fixed.

I will NEVER buy another game from the Windows Store.
Have a few games on Windows store - never once had an issue.
 
Skillz said:
Do you have a source to back up that claim?

I am pretty sure UT2k3 got vehicles in UT2k4 due to Battlefield 1942 dominating PC multiplayer back around the time UT2k3 was released. So Epic went back to the drawing board to fix some issues with UT2k3 (movement, weapons mechanics) and added vehicles including the new game type Onslaught which is very, very similar to Battlefield 1942. I believe Tribes had a lot to do with vehicles in UT2k4 as well. Not Halo.
Given their baffling description of Halo I wouldn't pay much attention to the rest of what they wrote.
 
misterbobby said:
Do you have those games? If you do and bought them at launch and claim to have never had an issue with them then you are full of crap or oblivious.
I do have those games and am neither full of crap or oblivious. I bought them specifically so I could play on PC and daughter on XBone.

Stop being so threatened by someone having a different opinion to you.
 
focbde said:
I do have those games and am neither full of crap or oblivious. I bought them specifically so I could play on PC and daughter on XBone.

Stop being so threatened by someone having a different opinion to you.
You are oblivious then. Everything I said about the Gears of Wars games issues is 100% FACT not a damn opinion. You can look on their forums as all of the Gears of War 4 bullshit that happened in the past is well known.

And for Gears of War Ultimate there are other people that have reported the exact issue I did and there is even a thread on this very forum about it. And how about you prove me wrong by firing up Gears of War Ultimate in this spot and showing me how it runs with no "issue" for you. I have nothing to worry about as I know you will not be able to.

You can see the gpu usage is horrible and performance is garbage. This is not the only area this happens in either. It does this on both AMD and Nvidia setups I have used.

 
misterbobby said:
You are oblivious then. Everything I said about the Gears of Wars games issues is 100% FACT not a damn opinion. You can look on their forums as all of the Gears of War 4 bullshit that happened in the past is well known.

And for Gears of War Ultimate there are other people that have reported the exact issue I did and there is even a thread on this very forum about it. And how about you prove me wrong by firing up Gears of War Ultimate in this spot and showing me how it runs with no "issue" for you. I have nothing to worry about as I know you will not be able to.

You can see the gpu usage is horrible and performance is garbage. This is not the only area this happens in either. It does this on both AMD and Nvidia setups I have used.

Quite the angry soul aren't you?

You'll note I said I have a 'few games' - and when you said 'do you have those games' I took it to mean you were questioning whether I had any games at all on the Windows Store. No I don't have Gears of War 4, and I will take your word for it that that title has issues. However, you saying 'I have had issues with Windows Store' doesn't mean that everyone has issues with the Windows Store, just as me saying 'I've never had issues' doesn't mean that no-one has had issues with the Windows Store.

I would also question whether this is a Windows Store issue, or the game for PC itself - ie. if it had no ties to the WIndows Store, and was instead installed from Steam, or physical media, would it have the same issues? I'm guessing yes...

Instantly abusing and insulting someone in a fit of pique because they post something in opposition to your statement just paints you as one of 'those' people on the interwebs.
 
focbde said:
Quite the angry soul aren't you?

You'll note I said I have a 'few games' - and when you said 'do you have those games' I took it to mean you were questioning whether I had any games at all on the Windows Store. No I don't have Gears of War 4, and I will take your word for it that that title has issues. However, you saying 'I have had issues with Windows Store' doesn't mean that everyone has issues with the Windows Store, just as me saying 'I've never had issues' doesn't mean that no-one has had issues with the Windows Store.

I would also question whether this is a Windows Store issue, or the game for PC itself - ie. if it had no ties to the WIndows Store, and was instead installed from Steam, or physical media, would it have the same issues? I'm guessing yes...

Instantly abusing and insulting someone in a fit of pique because they post something in opposition to your statement just paints you as one of 'those' people on the interwebs.
I cant speak for any other games from the Windows Store and that is why I specifically listed the 3 games I did own from the Store and the issues that I had.

Your EXACT reply to me when I asked if you had those games I mentioned was "I do have those games and am neither full of crap or oblivious. I bought them specifically so I could play on PC and daughter on XBone" :confused:
 
misterbobby said:
Your EXACT reply to me was "I do have those games and am neither full of crap or oblivious. I bought them specifically so I could play on PC and daughter on XBone" :confused:
Again, your question to me seemed to be you implying I didn't have ANY games on Windows Store - in keeping with your general abusive tone - so I misunderstood, also due to the fact I had not in my original post referenced Gears of War 4, just said I have 'some games'. I do not have Gears of War 4 (or any of the Gears of War games) on Windows Store. However, I will again state that it would seem to me that it is not a problem with the Windows Store, but a problem with the game on PC itself. I wouldn't hold Steam accountable for bugs in a game for example - but I would if there were problems installing said game from Steam.
 
focbde said:
Again, your question to me seemed to be you implying I didn't have ANY games on Windows Store - in keeping with your general abusive tone - so I misunderstood, also due to the fact I had not in my original post referenced Gears of War 4, just said I have 'some games'. I do not have Gears of War 4 (or any of the Gears of War games) on Windows Store. However, I will again state that it would seem to me that it is not a problem with the Windows Store, but a problem with the game on PC itself. I wouldn't hold Steam accountable for bugs in a game for example - but I would if there were problems installing said game from Steam.
You cant be serious at this point defending what you said. I specifically said to you "Do you have those games? If you do and bought them at launch and claim to have never had an issue with them then you are full of crap or oblivious." and you replied with "I do have those games and am neither full of crap or oblivious. I bought them specifically so I could play on PC and daughter on XBone"

The reason I am blaming the Windows Store is that Windows very own updates broke their games from their very own store and 3 out of 3 had problems and 2 of those have never been fixed. The only reason Gears of War 4 got fixed all those times is because it is at least somewhat popular. Only a handful of people own the other 2 games so they likely get no attention at all anymore. And as I already said, the Steam version of Quantum Break runs just fine unlike the Windows Store version.

 
misterbobby said:
You cant be serious at this point defending what you said. I specifically said to you "Do you have those games? If you do and bought them at launch and claim to have never had an issue with them then you are full of crap or oblivious." and you replied with "I do have those games and am neither full of crap or oblivious. I bought them specifically so I could play on PC and daughter on XBone"

The reason I am blaming the Windows Store is that Windows very own updates broke their games from their very own store and 3 out of 3 had problems and 2 of those have never been fixed. The only reason Gears of War 4 got fixed is because it is at least someone popular. Only a handful of people own the other 2 games so that likely get no attention at all anymore. And as I already said, he Steam version of Quantum Break runs just fine unlike the Windows Store version.
I am absolutely serious - whilst the misunderstanding is on me, the fact is that your answer was instantly abusive, and I took it to mean you were doubting I had any games on the Windows Store - as in 'yeah, you're just saying that, you don't have have any games on the Windows Store'. The way you communicate is so unnecessarily and almost comically hostile that it will lead to miscommunications because people will of course think you're just generally attacking them like a 4Chan angry gamer nerd.

My point is, those updates pushed out via the Windows Store mean that potentially the DEVELOPER is to blame for the game's problems, not the WIndows Store as a platform. The Steam version of Quantum Break was the DX11 version from memory, so a bit different to the Windows Store version. Also the game generally had problems on the PC platform. Note that this doesn't mean the Windows Store doesn't have problems, I'm sure it does - as I said previously, you having issues, and me not having issues, doesn't mean that either EVERYONE has issues, or NO-ONE has issues. I disagreed mainly with you painting it as a hot mess which seemed over the top.
 
misterbobby said:
You cant be serious at this point defending what you said. I specifically said to you "Do you have those games? If you do and bought them at launch and claim to have never had an issue with them then you are full of crap or oblivious." and you replied with "I do have those games and am neither full of crap or oblivious. I bought them specifically so I could play on PC and daughter on XBone"

The reason I am blaming the Windows Store is that Windows very own updates broke their games from their very own store and 3 out of 3 had problems and 2 of those have never been fixed. The only reason Gears of War 4 got fixed all those times is because it is at least somewhat popular. Only a handful of people own the other 2 games so they likely get no attention at all anymore. And as I already said, the Steam version of Quantum Break runs just fine unlike the Windows Store version.
My windows copy of GoW Ult is still broken on 2 machines lol, and 4 took me a solid week to download because I had the exact same issue that thousands of us did (I had open trouble tickets and remember being on like 50+ page forum runs of people all trying to figure it out). Thank God I dont have any data caps because I burned almost 700 GB just trying to install one game (4 is over 100 GB at launch, like 115 if memory serves me)

It is a hot mess though, cant tell you how many times I try to play or even install a game and it just doesnt work. I have issues with other things on the windows store too but I'll just leave it at that
 
On topic though the MCC is like the only reason I even get out my One anymore, that or watching UHDs on my One S, I will be a day one for the MCC on Steam for sure
 
awesome move by microsoft. great thing is 343 Ind has been improving the MCC since its release rather than forget about it after a year or so this should be a nor brainer for most peeps as online play is pretty decent. as for the sp games be sure to check our ODST when it gets added for pc
 
Accursed said:
My Guess is that it's like uPlay gamews where steam will launch Microsoft's game launcher. I hope I'm wrong, but that would be my guess.
doubt it because you don't need the windows game launcher open to play any games purchased through it. the only thing i can think of is that you may need an xbox account but you get that for free with windows 10.
 
