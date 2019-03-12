Halo: The Master Chief Collection Is Coming to the PC

cageymaru
Microsoft has announced that Halo: Reach is being added to Halo: The Master Chief Collection and the entire collection is coming to the PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam! The team at 343 Industries has updated the games with improved and modernized matchmaking and services, support for 4K/HDR, offline LAN, better controls and input customization, and more. The PC launch will be staggered over time as each title in the collection will be scrutinized and right before it is released. The plan is to release Halo: Reach first and then the rest of the titles appearing in chronological order.
For the team at 343 Industries, the most important and critical element of this project is ensuring that MCC delivers a true "first class" experience on PC. We're embarking on a journey with our community to build a real PC experience that delivers on PC gamer expectations. The team is passionately committed to ensuring that all the features, bells, and whistles expected in a modern PC title are included with MCC. These features may vary somewhat by title, and we won't get everything in there all at once -- this is a product and an experience that will grow and evolve over time. We are laying the groundwork for PC native features such as excellent mouse and keyboard controls, support for multiple resolutions and aspect ratios, field-of-view sliders, and adjustable framerates, to name but a few. And yes, there will be support for Xbox gamepads and other PC controllers.
