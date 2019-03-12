Halo: The Master Chief Collection (confirmed)

Forgot to mention in my post above:



They're not sure whether or not people in early betas will be allowed to talk about or stream the game, but at some point in the beta process anyone will be able to talk about as they want to get so many people in that it would be impossible to get them all to stay silent.







They said there aren't any plans for it at launch but it MIGHT come later if there is enough demand for it. I'm sure it will also depend on how hard it is to implement.

