Halo: The Master Chief Collection (confirmed)

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Mar 12, 2019.
MS tacitly admitting defeat on it's dumpster fire store front.
This is awesome! I already have MCC on Xbox One but I'll gladly get it again on PC. I really want to play Reach again at a higher resolution and frame rate.
Didn't see it, and in any event what type of self respecting [H] user browses the General Gaming forum anyway!?
https://www.pcgamer.com/au/halo-the-master-chief-collection-is-coming-to-pc/
I can finally play Halo....Yippie!
Halo Insider Program. Gives you early access to the games and provides a line of communication directly to 343 to make suggestions. Play Anywhere is out, but cross play is on the table and I heard 343 specifically want suggestions on it. It's free to sign up, so do so to make your voice heard.
https://www.halowaypoint.com/en-us/community/halo-insider
Oh this is good news. I just cant stand using a controller but I did for the first one.
Cant wait actually!!!
Never finished Reach, bored me to tears.
Reach was an abomination of the Halo lore. I used to be a huge Halo fan, played all the games, read all the books. I started hating the campaigns after Reach.
All I really want from MCC is Halo CE multiplayer.
I would love Halo 3 campaign co-op, myself.
Big ol' update: https://www.halowaypoint.com/en-us/news/mcc-development-update-may-2019
Random notes:
*I watched a bit of the stream earlier and the PC version looked pretty good. They said it was an older build without a lot of options enabled. There will be a newer build at E3, that is exclusive to the show.
*Flighting begins in June. They are not sure when exactly, depends on when things are ready to go.
*There is a lot of work being done in order to get the games to support uncapped framerates. The game tends to run way too fast when above 60fps so they are going through and fixing every individual issue.
*No two games, on consoles, have the exact same FOV and FOV even sometimes changes depending on mode. This, of course, presents some challenges for them when dealing with FOV adjustments. Game models were also designed around those FOVs, causing further issues.
*To combat the above each game will have an officially supported FOV range, but they will allow that to be changed in the ini files. There will be a warning in the file letting people know that things could look weird and messed up if they go over the official FOV numbers.
*There is a bunch of info on the progression system for MCC, but I'm not even going to attempt to summarize it all. Its worth reading if you care about that stuff.
*With Reach, there will be 11 different game engines included in the collection. Including Unreal, which is being used for various UI elements across the collection.
Thank Atheismo the crosshair is centered.
I'll buy all of it.
Even if you couldn't give a flyin' fig less about Halo this is fantastic news in its own right.
Apparently, they even said Split Screen will be supported in time. This made it a definite buy...but probably not right away since they are launching with Reach.
Forgot to mention in my post above:
They're not sure whether or not people in early betas will be allowed to talk about or stream the game, but at some point in the beta process anyone will be able to talk about as they want to get so many people in that it would be impossible to get them all to stay silent.
They said there aren't any plans for it at launch but it MIGHT come later if there is enough demand for it. I'm sure it will also depend on how hard it is to implement.
Honestly, I can't imagine it being too hard since the work was done for the Xbox One versions. Still, I really only want it for Halo 1 - 3. I'm still bummed they are launching with Reach, which I just don't care about.
Xbox One versions retain all the funky FOV differences of the original releases. Allowing users to adjust FOV on the PC could present additional complications with split-screen.
It's going to be launching with no splitscreen, no custom game server browser and mod support probably wont make it in time.
Considering every game uses a different engine I wouldn't be surprised if mod support is a "not at launch" feature for all of them.
Eh, honestly, that's minor compared to offering the support for split screen. I can cope with FOV differences if it's locked for awhile.
I go to an annual Halo CE LAN where we have a bunch of original xboxes and CRT tvs and play split screen with 4 people per screen because you can only have 4 xboxes in one game.
I would love to play on new PCs and TVs.
We don't play the xbox MCC version because it has some major issues when it comes to competitive play.
If they fixed those on PC or the modding community fixed them we would be pretty excited.
https://www.overclock3d.net/news/so...f_collection_s_pc_versions_have_been_priced/1
All MCC titles will be included with Game Pass for PC
Reach, CE, 2, 3, and 4 will be $9.99 each with ODST at $4.99. Total of $54.94 to buy all of them individually.
Currently no price for the complete collection, but presumably less than buying them all separately. Maybe $45-50?
With Reach releasing in 2 weeks, there are some caveats that people need to be aware of in the current build that may carry over to the retail release. 343 promises to continue improving the game, but this feels like an Early Access release just to get it done before the end of the year. The game should probably cook for at least 6 more months.
i didnt have any of those issue. no idea where they are getting the fps lock from but my system was doing 80+ at 4k before i locked it to 60. the audio doesnt sound the way they want? tough. are we supposed to know who willsblackwilly is, are they important or just want to be?!
In other news, beta testing of the first game to "start after the holidays."
https://www.pcgamesn.com/halo-the-master-chief-collection/halo-ce-pc
Enhanced mode looks pretty good. Considering Reach was a 360 game it looks like a lot of elements of it hold up really well.
No hype? Reach goes live in about 3 hours globally from this posting (1300 EST, 1800 UTC).
Cautiously hypetemistic.
I'm in. Looking forward to it.
Wanna buy but still have RDR2 and Outer Worlds to get through.
Oh well 40 bucks who cares, I miss Halo!
Trying to install now, kept my Game Pass active for this to give it a whirl.
To the others - you can just subscribe for $1 and gain access. But at the moment via Microsoft Store I'm just sitting here with a "Pending" download.
I picked this up today but probably won't get to it until this weekend.
Snagged it just now..
Got Reach installed and gave the options menu a quick once over before going to work. They have a no-anti cheat exe that will support nodding but disable ranked stuff.
Not much by way of options, but given how low the requirements are that shouldn’t be a big deal. Frame rate can be set to either 60 or Unlimited, separate FOV sliders for on foot and in vehicle, and a toggle between normal and enhanced graphics. FOV adjustments go up to 120 on both and you can just click on the number and type in whatever you want instead of fiddling with the slider. Same for gamma. There are options for Fullscreen, Windowed, and Borderless Windowed modes each with resolution options. That’s all I recall off hand. Not a big graphics menu but it should be enough for something like Reach.
nice. i have a month and a half left on my freebie account. ill have to start the d/l...
I forgot how fun Halo is, being able to play these games with kb+m at 4K is well worth the money. Crank it to the highest difficulty and enjoy.
4K DSR is where it's at!
I clearly have a lot to learn but this feels like the best 10 bucks I've spent in a minute..