Halo: The Master Chief Collection (confirmed)

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, Mar 12, 2019.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner, Mar 12, 2019
    Blade-Runner, Mar 12, 2019
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    MS tacitly admitting defeat on it's dumpster fire store front.
     
    Blade-Runner, Mar 12, 2019
    Blade-Runner, Mar 12, 2019
    GameLifter

    GameLifter Limp Gawd

    This is awesome! I already have MCC on Xbox One but I'll gladly get it again on PC. I really want to play Reach again at a higher resolution and frame rate.
     
    GameLifter, Mar 12, 2019
    GameLifter, Mar 12, 2019
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    pendragon1, Mar 12, 2019
    pendragon1, Mar 12, 2019
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner, Mar 13, 2019
    Blade-Runner, Mar 13, 2019
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    https://www.pcgamer.com/au/halo-the-master-chief-collection-is-coming-to-pc/

     
    Blade-Runner, Mar 13, 2019
    Blade-Runner, Mar 13, 2019
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    I can finally play Halo....Yippie!
     
    Krenum, Mar 13, 2019
    Krenum, Mar 13, 2019
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Halo Insider Program. Gives you early access to the games and provides a line of communication directly to 343 to make suggestions. Play Anywhere is out, but cross play is on the table and I heard 343 specifically want suggestions on it. It's free to sign up, so do so to make your voice heard.

    https://www.halowaypoint.com/en-us/community/halo-insider
     
    Armenius, Mar 18, 2019
    Armenius, Mar 18, 2019
    Kajun614

    Kajun614 Limp Gawd

    Oh this is good news. I just cant stand using a controller but I did for the first one.
    Cant wait actually!!!
     
    Kajun614, Mar 19, 2019
    Kajun614, Mar 19, 2019
    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Never finished Reach, bored me to tears.
     
    Blade-Runner, May 29, 2019
    Blade-Runner, May 29, 2019
    sharknice

    sharknice [H]ard|Gawd

    Reach was an abomination of the Halo lore. I used to be a huge Halo fan, played all the games, read all the books. I started hating the campaigns after Reach.

    All I really want from MCC is Halo CE multiplayer.
     
    sharknice, May 30, 2019
    sharknice, May 30, 2019
    KazeoHin

    KazeoHin [H]ardness Supreme

    I would love Halo 3 campaign co-op, myself.
     
    KazeoHin, May 30, 2019
    KazeoHin, May 30, 2019
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Big ol' update: https://www.halowaypoint.com/en-us/news/mcc-development-update-may-2019

    Random notes:

    *I watched a bit of the stream earlier and the PC version looked pretty good. They said it was an older build without a lot of options enabled. There will be a newer build at E3, that is exclusive to the show.

    *Flighting begins in June. They are not sure when exactly, depends on when things are ready to go.

    *There is a lot of work being done in order to get the games to support uncapped framerates. The game tends to run way too fast when above 60fps so they are going through and fixing every individual issue.

    *No two games, on consoles, have the exact same FOV and FOV even sometimes changes depending on mode. This, of course, presents some challenges for them when dealing with FOV adjustments. Game models were also designed around those FOVs, causing further issues.

    *To combat the above each game will have an officially supported FOV range, but they will allow that to be changed in the ini files. There will be a warning in the file letting people know that things could look weird and messed up if they go over the official FOV numbers.

    *There is a bunch of info on the progression system for MCC, but I'm not even going to attempt to summarize it all. Its worth reading if you care about that stuff.

    *With Reach, there will be 11 different game engines included in the collection. Including Unreal, which is being used for various UI elements across the collection.
     
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Thank Atheismo the crosshair is centered.

    upload_2019-5-30_9-48-56.png
     
    Armenius, May 30, 2019
    Armenius, May 30, 2019
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    I'll buy all of it.




    Even if you couldn't give a flyin' fig less about Halo this is fantastic news in its own right. ;)
     
    Q-BZ, May 30, 2019
    Q-BZ, May 30, 2019
    twonunpackmule

    twonunpackmule [H]ard|Gawd

    Apparently, they even said Split Screen will be supported in time. This made it a definite buy...but probably not right away since they are launching with Reach.
     
    twonunpackmule, May 30, 2019
    twonunpackmule, May 30, 2019
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Forgot to mention in my post above:

    They're not sure whether or not people in early betas will be allowed to talk about or stream the game, but at some point in the beta process anyone will be able to talk about as they want to get so many people in that it would be impossible to get them all to stay silent.

    They said there aren't any plans for it at launch but it MIGHT come later if there is enough demand for it. I'm sure it will also depend on how hard it is to implement.
     
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    twonunpackmule

    twonunpackmule [H]ard|Gawd

    Honestly, I can't imagine it being too hard since the work was done for the Xbox One versions. Still, I really only want it for Halo 1 - 3. I'm still bummed they are launching with Reach, which I just don't care about.
     
    twonunpackmule, May 30, 2019
    twonunpackmule, May 30, 2019
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Xbox One versions retain all the funky FOV differences of the original releases. Allowing users to adjust FOV on the PC could present additional complications with split-screen.
     
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    yourgrandma

    yourgrandma [H]ard|Gawd

    It's going to be launching with no splitscreen, no custom game server browser and mod support probably wont make it in time.
     
    yourgrandma, May 30, 2019
    yourgrandma, May 30, 2019
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Considering every game uses a different engine I wouldn't be surprised if mod support is a "not at launch" feature for all of them.
     
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    Derangel, May 30, 2019
    twonunpackmule

    twonunpackmule [H]ard|Gawd

    Eh, honestly, that's minor compared to offering the support for split screen. I can cope with FOV differences if it's locked for awhile.
     
    twonunpackmule, May 30, 2019
    twonunpackmule, May 30, 2019
    sharknice

    sharknice [H]ard|Gawd

    I go to an annual Halo CE LAN where we have a bunch of original xboxes and CRT tvs and play split screen with 4 people per screen because you can only have 4 xboxes in one game.

    I would love to play on new PCs and TVs.

    We don't play the xbox MCC version because it has some major issues when it comes to competitive play.

    If they fixed those on PC or the modding community fixed them we would be pretty excited.
     
    sharknice, May 30, 2019
    sharknice, May 30, 2019
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Derangel, Jun 10, 2019
    Derangel, Jun 10, 2019
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    With Reach releasing in 2 weeks, there are some caveats that people need to be aware of in the current build that may carry over to the retail release. 343 promises to continue improving the game, but this feels like an Early Access release just to get it done before the end of the year. The game should probably cook for at least 6 more months.

     
    Armenius, Nov 19, 2019
    Armenius, Nov 19, 2019
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    i didnt have any of those issue. no idea where they are getting the fps lock from but my system was doing 80+ at 4k before i locked it to 60. the audio doesnt sound the way they want? tough. are we supposed to know who willsblackwilly is, are they important or just want to be?!

    eedited speeling
     
    pendragon1, Nov 19, 2019
    pendragon1, Nov 19, 2019
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    Armenius, Nov 19, 2019
    Armenius, Nov 19, 2019
    Auer

    Auer [H]ard|Gawd

    Auer, Nov 20, 2019
    Auer, Nov 20, 2019
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Enhanced mode looks pretty good. Considering Reach was a 360 game it looks like a lot of elements of it hold up really well.
     
    Derangel, Nov 20, 2019
    Derangel, Nov 20, 2019
    Armenius

    Armenius I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital

    No hype? Reach goes live in about 3 hours globally from this posting (1300 EST, 1800 UTC).
     
    Armenius, Dec 3, 2019
    Armenius, Dec 3, 2019
    Colonel Sanders

    Colonel Sanders 2[H]4U

    Cautiously hypetemistic.
     
    Colonel Sanders, Dec 3, 2019
    Colonel Sanders, Dec 3, 2019
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    I'm in. Looking forward to it.
     
    Q-BZ, Dec 3, 2019
    Q-BZ, Dec 3, 2019
    w35t

    w35t [H]ard|Gawd

    Wanna buy but still have RDR2 and Outer Worlds to get through.

    Oh well 40 bucks who cares, I miss Halo!
     
    w35t, Dec 3, 2019
    w35t, Dec 3, 2019
    delita

    delita [H]ard|Gawd

    Trying to install now, kept my Game Pass active for this to give it a whirl.

    To the others - you can just subscribe for $1 and gain access. But at the moment via Microsoft Store I'm just sitting here with a "Pending" download.
     
    delita, Dec 3, 2019
    delita, Dec 3, 2019
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    I picked this up today but probably won't get to it until this weekend.
     
    Dan_D, Dec 3, 2019
    Dan_D, Dec 3, 2019
    horrorshow

    horrorshow [H]ardness Supreme

    Snagged it just now..
     
    horrorshow, Dec 3, 2019
    horrorshow, Dec 3, 2019
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Got Reach installed and gave the options menu a quick once over before going to work. They have a no-anti cheat exe that will support nodding but disable ranked stuff.

    Not much by way of options, but given how low the requirements are that shouldn’t be a big deal. Frame rate can be set to either 60 or Unlimited, separate FOV sliders for on foot and in vehicle, and a toggle between normal and enhanced graphics. FOV adjustments go up to 120 on both and you can just click on the number and type in whatever you want instead of fiddling with the slider. Same for gamma. There are options for Fullscreen, Windowed, and Borderless Windowed modes each with resolution options. That’s all I recall off hand. Not a big graphics menu but it should be enough for something like Reach.
     
    Derangel, Dec 3, 2019
    Derangel, Dec 3, 2019
    pendragon1

    pendragon1 [H]ardForum Junkie

    nice. i have a month and a half left on my freebie account. ill have to start the d/l...
     
    pendragon1, Dec 3, 2019
    pendragon1, Dec 3, 2019
    delita

    delita [H]ard|Gawd

    I forgot how fun Halo is, being able to play these games with kb+m at 4K is well worth the money. Crank it to the highest difficulty and enjoy.
     
    delita, Dec 3, 2019
    delita, Dec 3, 2019
    horrorshow

    horrorshow [H]ardness Supreme

    4K DSR is where it's at!

    I clearly have a lot to learn but this feels like the best 10 bucks I've spent in a minute..
     
    horrorshow, Dec 3, 2019
    horrorshow, Dec 3, 2019
