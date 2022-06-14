Halo: Infinite (Campaign) with steelbook at Best Buy for $19.99

Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
31,683
This is for the Xbox consoles. The steelbook will be added during checkout. This is the lowest I've seen the game go for so far.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/halo-i...box-one-xbox-series-x/6414163.p?skuId=6414163

1655227166865.png


Note that Play Anywhere only applies to the digital version, so you can't download and play the PC version with this disc. The digital version is currently $40.19 on the Microsoft Store.
https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/halo-infinite-campaign/9np1p1wfs0lb
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top