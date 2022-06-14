Halo: Infinite (Campaign) with steelbook at Best Buy for $19.99

Armenius
This is for the Xbox consoles. The steelbook will be added during checkout. This is the lowest I've seen the game go for so far.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/halo-i...box-one-xbox-series-x/6414163.p?skuId=6414163
Note that Play Anywhere only applies to the digital version, so you can't download and play the PC version with this disc. The digital version is currently $40.19 on the Microsoft Store.
https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/halo-infinite-campaign/9np1p1wfs0lb
