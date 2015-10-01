Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,000
Let this serve as the general discussion and news thread for the newest Halo game, which is out later this month on 10/27.
Halo 5: Guardians Official Site
Halo 5: Guardians Official Site
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
I'll be getting it. I liked what I played during beta.
I won't do multiplayer (don't need to know exactly what my mother has been doing),
People still play split screen? MY B. I noticed that halo 4 had split screen. never even considered using that feature.
People still play split screen? MY B. I noticed that halo 4 had split screen. never even considered using that feature.
Well buy two X-BOX ones =) plays Duo screen!!!!
...Hey buddy! could you help me out with that endeavour .. I don't have any money so I wouldn't be able to pay yuh ..
-Xbox One
-at least a 40" screen LCD TV
-2 copies of Halo 5
-another couch
..Thanks a bunch!
Did you get to play 4 or the 5 beta? They are leagues different in IQ and 5 is much more fun. Just wish there was SS because it got very tiresome to trade controllers with the wife and 343's craptastical matchmaking system taking literally (and I don't just toss that word around) 40 minutes to find matches made the wait to play ridiculous.I'd like to see what they could have pulled off graphically if they only needed the game to run at 30 FPS. I am watching the videos now, and I see fuck all between Guardians and Halo 4 from the MCC.
...actually, I'm going to guess that the cinematics will run in 30 FPS.
Correct on both fronts; SS being a part of Halo heritage from the getgo meeting an end at the hands of overpriced underperforming consoles.Fuck! Really? No split screen co-op on a Halo game? What the fuck were they thinking?
Fucking shitty underpowered console.
Whoever the exec was that made the decision to remove such an integral part of what made Halo so great . (split screen coop) ... should be hammerfisted in the face
Whoever the exec was that made the decision to remove such an integral part of what made Halo so great . (split screen coop) ... should be hammerfisted in the face
Getting my copy today. Nice.
no split screen, no point. It's like the one thing consoles do better than PCs and they removed it.
Apparently Black Ops 3 will have full SS for the campaign & MP so 343 looks even more uninitiated and out of touch with fans.
Well, probably just a case of cutting to meet deadlines. I want split screen MP but dont really care to ever play COD again.
I would've taken less eye candy if that's what their excuse is as to why there's no ss ..
Well, probably just a case of cutting to meet deadlines. I want split screen MP but dont really care to ever play COD again.