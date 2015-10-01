  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Halo 5: Guardians

refraxion said:
I'll be getting it. I liked what I played during beta.
Click to expand...

same, i went into the beta with a grudge because of the MCC, but the beta really surprised the crap out of me. It played like halo with a nice touch of COD and was very enjoyable
 
I won't do multiplayer (don't need to know exactly what my mother has been doing), but i'll happily play through the campaign. I was meh on 3, loved 4. looking forward to more story
 
Nimisys said:
I won't do multiplayer (don't need to know exactly what my mother has been doing),
Click to expand...

I might have to pick up a copy for multiplayer because now I'm interested in what your mother has been doing.
 
im excited about this one, but the way 4 burned me, im keeping it in check this time..... being that halo 4 was the first brand new game i bought at launch, i think that affected me a good bit... never the less, the shitty map design and multiplayer design.
 
that's tempting, my original controller likes to auto aim up, this would be perfect way to cheaply replace it.
 
I was really excited about it until I found out that there won't be any split screen co-op .. my wife and I went through just about every split screen co-op game out there for the 360 .. been going through Borderlands again on the XBONE ..kind of biding our time for Halo 5 .. :(

I'll probably still get it after it's been out for awhile .. but man, what a bummer
 
Fuck! Really? No split screen co-op on a Halo game? What the fuck were they thinking?

Fucking shitty underpowered console.
 
People still play split screen? MY B. I noticed that halo 4 had split screen. never even considered using that feature.
 
Charlie Hustle said:
People still play split screen? MY B. I noticed that halo 4 had split screen. never even considered using that feature.
Click to expand...

yeah .. don't really have the time to invest in playing solo stuff .. but instead of watching a movie with my wife, we'll "play" a movie together... all the previous Halo's .. GOW's .. Lego games .. Borderlands .. and many others ... :)

We kinda played the Tomb Raider reboot together .. one would do the actual playing while the other would help out with puzzles .. areas to search .. hop on the internet to find out where the last item we needed was located .. etc .. not as fun though.
 
no split screen, no point. It's like the one thing consoles do better than PCs and they removed it.
 
Comixbooks said:
Well buy two X-BOX ones =) plays Duo screen!!!!
Click to expand...

...Hey buddy! could you help me out with that endeavour .. I don't have any money so I wouldn't be able to pay yuh ..

-Xbox One
-at least a 40" screen LCD TV
-2 copies of Halo 5
-another couch

..Thanks a bunch! :p
 
ThreeDee said:
...Hey buddy! could you help me out with that endeavour .. I don't have any money so I wouldn't be able to pay yuh ..

-Xbox One
-at least a 40" screen LCD TV
-2 copies of Halo 5
-another couch

..Thanks a bunch! :p
Click to expand...

I could probably find an old couch to donate you. :D
 
Even if you had two X-ONE boxes I'm not sure how the Lobby system would work...
It might group you with Randoms or maybe you could make a Lobby.
 
I'd like to see what they could have pulled off graphically if they only needed the game to run at 30 FPS. I am watching the videos now, and I see fuck all between Guardians and Halo 4 from the MCC.

...actually, I'm going to guess that the cinematics will run in 30 FPS.
 
Megalith said:
I'd like to see what they could have pulled off graphically if they only needed the game to run at 30 FPS. I am watching the videos now, and I see fuck all between Guardians and Halo 4 from the MCC.

...actually, I'm going to guess that the cinematics will run in 30 FPS.
Click to expand...
Did you get to play 4 or the 5 beta? They are leagues different in IQ and 5 is much more fun. Just wish there was SS because it got very tiresome to trade controllers with the wife and 343's craptastical matchmaking system taking literally (and I don't just toss that word around) 40 minutes to find matches made the wait to play ridiculous.
NickJames said:
Fuck! Really? No split screen co-op on a Halo game? What the fuck were they thinking?

Fucking shitty underpowered console.
Click to expand...
Correct on both fronts; SS being a part of Halo heritage from the getgo meeting an end at the hands of overpriced underperforming consoles.
 
Whoever the exec was that made the decision to remove such an integral part of what made Halo so great . (split screen coop) ... should be hammerfisted in the face
 
ThreeDee said:
Whoever the exec was that made the decision to remove such an integral part of what made Halo so great . (split screen coop) ... should be hammerfisted in the face
Click to expand...

No doubt Microsoft execs.

"We need 60FPS it's what all the gamers keep talking about."

"Sir we can't, you cut too many corners so the console is underpowered. We would need more time to optimize split screen assets."

"More time? Fuck that, cut out split screen and launch it now!"
 
I wonder if Multiplayer is going to be better then the Crucial in Destiny which I had some fun in but it wasn't the best.
 
Guardians seem to have more variety and that new warfare gamemode looks fun. Destiny PvP is very basic in terms of games modes which are basically rehashes of original Halo game modes. Only thing that keeps Destiny interesting are the class skills.
 
Yar, Destiny PVP feels even more basic now. I haven't played a large map with vehicles since I started playing again a few weeks ago (and I mostly play Clash).

Personally, the players Supers are my least liked aspect. Especially the new subclasses spammy supers.
 
ThreeDee said:
Whoever the exec was that made the decision to remove such an integral part of what made Halo so great . (split screen coop) ... should be hammerfisted in the face
Click to expand...

Yea, I havent played my Xbox One since January last year and I saw some stuff on Halo 5 and got all excited. Then I found out no split screen co op, but Ill still have a shit ton of fun with old friends in war zone.
 
Just saw the GT video of explaining Halo series. Was well done and funny. My body is ready :p.
 
KickAssCop said:
Getting my copy today. Nice.
Click to expand...

Can you even play it? I dont expect MP to work but SP? I plan to take 2 days off next week when Halo 5 comes out since I need to use vacation days anyways. Also bought tickets for the season opener for the Rockets. Next week will be glorious.
 
Dreaz said:
no split screen, no point. It's like the one thing consoles do better than PCs and they removed it.
Click to expand...

Yup. I play with the wife and this kills it for me. Halo 4 was terrible playing solo IMO. I'll be skipping Halo 5.
 
Yeah no split screen kills it for me also, it's the most fun part of the game in a group IMHO and they killed it.
 
Apparently Black Ops 3 will have full SS for the campaign & MP so 343 looks even more uninitiated and out of touch with fans.
 
PliotronX said:
Apparently Black Ops 3 will have full SS for the campaign & MP so 343 looks even more uninitiated and out of touch with fans.
Click to expand...

Well, probably just a case of cutting to meet deadlines. I want split screen MP but dont really care to ever play COD again.
 
///AMG said:
Well, probably just a case of cutting to meet deadlines. I want split screen MP but dont really care to ever play COD again.
Click to expand...

I would've taken less eye candy if that's what their excuse is as to why there's no ss .. :mad:
 
I have it but don't have the energy to play it right now. Tomorrow morning first thing. :D
 
Co-op on the couch with a buddy was the best part of halo...and they killed that off; the Halo franchise just killed off another sale from me.
 
ThreeDee said:
I would've taken less eye candy if that's what their excuse is as to why there's no ss .. :mad:
Click to expand...

I read that it's because they went for 60fps lock. But that's an easier scapegoat than say we didn't have enough time, or there's no way to sell reqs etc.
 
///AMG said:
Well, probably just a case of cutting to meet deadlines. I want split screen MP but dont really care to ever play COD again.
Click to expand...

Same here, don't get me wrong BO3 looks like a regurgitation of AW but I'm going to be forced to get it if I have buds over and don't want them to be bored watching me play Halo 5. Pretty ridiculous if you ask me. Just an example that 343 is being a lazy prostitute. Throw in horrible matchmaking like MCC and the beta and this is going to be a love/hate relationship with the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top