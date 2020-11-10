Halo 4 Coming to PC via The Master Chief Collection Come November 17th

erek
"If you clicked through, here's a short love letter to Halo 4 from this writer: I am a Halo fan (but not a fanboy). Halo 4 is a game best experienced after playing the other mainline Halo games, due to its heavy story-centric nature. Some of the most emotional parts of the game come from the idea of players having bonded with the franchise over the years; it is, for my money, the best narrative in a Halo game ever (even counting with the excellent Halo 2). Halo 4's attention to graphics, audio, and storytelling deliver the most rewarding narrative-focused Halo. It is the franchise's release that's closest to a space opera, and it broke ground in the Halo universe (which counts with an extended narrative through more than thirty books, comics, one animated anthology series and two live-action series). Halo has been with me since I was ten years old, and it has given me some of my most cherished memories in gaming (Halo 5: Guardians notwithstanding). Go forth, Spartans, and find the true story behind humanity's conflict. I'll see you on Requiem."
https://www.techpowerup.com/274425/...he-master-chief-collection-come-november-17th
