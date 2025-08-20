  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Halloween: The Game

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
28,701
Step into the chilling world of John Carpenter’s genre-defining film, now transformed into a suspenseful one-versus-many stealth horror experience...put on the iconic mask to become the ultimate slasher, Michael Myers, stalking and executing the citizens of Haddonfield one by one, or striving to thwart Michael Myers’ plans as Civilians determined to save the unaware townsfolk before it’s too late

the game will feature single and multiplayer modes...whether playing solo in story mode, against bots offline, or facing others in online multiplayer, each mode rewards stealth, strategy, and skillful play...coming in 2026 to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S...

https://halloweengame.com/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv3QNjz1mYg
 
Halloween.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top