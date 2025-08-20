Halloween: The Game

Step into the chilling world of John Carpenter’s genre-defining film, now transformed into a suspenseful one-versus-many stealth horror experience...put on the iconic mask to become the ultimate slasher, Michael Myers, stalking and executing the citizens of Haddonfield one by one, or striving to thwart Michael Myers’ plans as Civilians determined to save the unaware townsfolk before it’s too late
the game will feature single and multiplayer modes...whether playing solo in story mode, against bots offline, or facing others in online multiplayer, each mode rewards stealth, strategy, and skillful play...coming in 2026 to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S...
https://halloweengame.com/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv3QNjz1mYg
