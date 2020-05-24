Hallelujah, praise the Lord, and pass the ammunition (X570 boards in stock but going fast)

Got up at 8 AM this morning and low and behold, the Houston Micro Center had no less than 7 different motherboards in stock. I picked up a Gigabyte Aorus Pro wifi X570 board (one of 3 they had in stock). As I write this now they are out of stock on the pro board. They were listing 10+ Asus X570 TUG Gaming Wifi boards and are now down to 5. They had 7 Gigabyte Aorus Elite wifi X570 boards and are now down to two. Down to 2 Asus X570-P Primes, 1 Asus Crosshair VIII Herro Wifi, & one MSI MEG Godlike and I forget the other board they ahd it was gone after the first refresh this morning and I forgot to write it down. Go get em boys and girls, because they are going, going... (well you know).