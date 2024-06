Eidolon,Sorry about all the negativity. Doom 3 fan boys can be ruthless, as can any asshole allowed to have a forum account. Unfortunately I've left a fair number of forums not wanting to deal with negative bastards who seem to enjoy jerking people around.That said, fortunately a good number of the people on the HardOCP forums are friendly, and I've had pretty good luck myself. Here's hoping your experiences turn around soon.While I have Half-Life for the PS2, as well as a Linux Kit and other goodies, I had NO IDEA you could play with a keyboard and mouse. The thought just never occurred to me(, as several good ideas sometimes don't.So you have the game. Have you tried using two keyboards and mice yet? That would be amazing if it actually works. Maybe I'll have to try that soon!In the meantime, I'm having trouble with multiple USB 2 devices through a hub. Gonna post another thread and look for answers. But in the meantime, I'd get an account and post on cheapassgamer.com to find out about Half-Life on PS2. Pretty good crowd over there (though some can be asses), and you might have better luck with your question if you haven't tried it yourself yet.Best wishes and take it easy,Merk