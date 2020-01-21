Half-Life Collection free to play until the launch of Half-Life: Alyx

Valve has made the Half-Life collection free to play to the community until the release of Half-Life: Alyx in March 2020. The games that are free to play during this time include the following: Half-Life (original and Source) Half-Life: Opposing Force Half-Life: Blue Shift Half-Life 2 Half-Life 2: Episode One Half-Life 2: Episode Two Team Fortress Classic For those oddballs who have not played this epic saga yet, you no longer have an excuse not to . {} https://steamcommunity.com/games/546560/announcements/detail/3094470492881722385