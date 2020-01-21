Half-Life Collection free to play until the launch of Half-Life: Alyx

    Valve has made the Half-Life collection free to play to the community until the release of Half-Life: Alyx in March 2020. The games that are free to play during this time include the following:
    • Half-Life (original and Source)
    • Half-Life: Opposing Force
    • Half-Life: Blue Shift
    • Half-Life 2
    • Half-Life 2: Episode One
    • Half-Life 2: Episode Two
    • Team Fortress Classic
    For those oddballs who have not played this epic saga yet, you no longer have an excuse not to ;).

    upload_2020-1-21_15-41-59.png

    https://steamcommunity.com/games/546560/announcements/detail/3094470492881722385
     
