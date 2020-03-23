Half Life Alyx

WOW GREAT so far but i got some sound issues and weird orange globs of something in game and my head is sweaty from the VR on my head LOL!
 
workshop35

I'm getting glitching and some weird green reflections but my 1080ti drivers arent up to date. Still, the best thing I've played in VR though. Makes me want an Index because it looks so good even on a cv1
 
discobiscuits

Having a blast watching Jaboody Show go at it.

The thing is, though, now that Valve is setting a standard for VR games, is this experience going to spoil immersion for other titles? A lot of the enjoyment seems to come with the environment and freedom they've created and given to the player, but it seems as if that might be an aspect that will fizzle and get old with time even as the technology improves and becomes more affordable.

That being said, I would love to experience this. I'm not usually one to watch streams but the Valve magic is definitely present with this title. Am happy they delivered.
 
I'm going to have to watch streams or videos of this game. I can't stand VR, makes me sick. :(
 
