Half Life: Alyx Now Released for VR Systems, Receives Acclaim in Reviews

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,593
Any good?

"Of course, to play this game, you need a PC-based VR headset to play the game through Steam. The game has received rave reviews already, featuring a 93 Metacritic score based on 24 critic reviews, and an 8.2 user score. Give it some time before actually looking for guidance in that user review score, though. Valve founder Gabe Newell had this to say: "Half-Life: Alyx represents the culmination of Valve's technological advancement over the past few years. We have built SteamVR, our game engine, our tools, and VR hardware specifically to enable us to ship the best content we know how to create. Today, as we ship Alyx remotely from our homes, we are hoping that everyone stays safe and has a great time playing the game. Please let us know what you think.""

https://www.techpowerup.com/265015/...ed-for-vr-systems-receives-acclaim-in-reviews
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top