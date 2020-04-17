half life alyx issues?

fightingfi
anyone having any issues with half life alyx?
sound issues, latest drivers realtek installed
stuttering? latest nvidia drivers installed RTX 2070 stock
just wondering what it could be nothing else is running in the back ground
amd 3700x , 16 gigs of ram ddr 3600 stock
x570 with latest BIOS installed
Win 10 64 bit fully update as of this last patch tuesday.
samsung wmr headset
