half life alyx issues?

anyone having any issues with half life alyx?

sound issues, latest drivers realtek installed

stuttering? latest nvidia drivers installed RTX 2070 stock

just wondering what it could be nothing else is running in the back ground

amd 3700x , 16 gigs of ram ddr 3600 stock
x570 with latest BIOS installed
Win 10 64 bit fully update as of this last patch tuesday.
samsung wmr headset
 
