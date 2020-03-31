Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3

Excited?

"Half-Life 4 will have VR support that will exceed the top-rated work in VR that the developer did with the recently-released Half-Life: Alyx, with Valve promising it won't screw over the PC gaming community that have supported the company for decades. Half-Life 4 will not be a VR exclusive like Half-Life: Alyx.

Half-Life 4 will come out on 3/3/2023 as it seems Valve can count to 3 when it comes to release dates, just not game titles. Valve hasn't yet confirmed whether we'll see Team Fortress 3, Portal 3, and Left 4 Dead 3 -- but their announcements could be right around the corner."

So Half-Life Fore and we get hit by a golf ball.

It has been so long since I played HL2 ep2 I don't even remember what happened. Thanks Gabe.

I just want Team Fortress 4.
 
Fake News, BTW Covid Scare Is Over, Everyone go back outside and hug everyone!
 
Welp, my excited boner is currently deflating sadly as I realize what today is (or almost is).

Thanks for the blue balls before bed, erek !
 
COVID-19 is actually an ARG promotional stunt by Capcom for Resident Evil 3.
 
Did you read all of the article and are trolling or did you fail Reading 101? It isn't even 4/1 yet, noob.
 
