Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3

Excited?
"Half-Life 4 will have VR support that will exceed the top-rated work in VR that the developer did with the recently-released Half-Life: Alyx, with Valve promising it won't screw over the PC gaming community that have supported the company for decades. Half-Life 4 will not be a VR exclusive like Half-Life: Alyx.
Half-Life 4 will come out on 3/3/2023 as it seems Valve can count to 3 when it comes to release dates, just not game titles. Valve hasn't yet confirmed whether we'll see Team Fortress 3, Portal 3, and Left 4 Dead 3 -- but their announcements could be right around the corner."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7156...alve-confirms-it-cannot-count-to-3/index.html
