HeadRusch said: Meh.....this game was monumental years ago, but today we have shooters coming out of our ears.....cautiously optimistic, if I survive the plague. I expect the atmosphere, I expect the visuals....but do I care about the story anymore......not sure on that one.

I'm one of the biggest Valve fanboys but I'm with you on the story being "meh." Probably because it was never finished and all the mystery setup just trailed off with time, who is G-man, what's up with Freeman, etc. I remember the first Half-Life Gabe Newell had apparently told some of the programmers that they had a big gun in a level but it wasn't used at all and he made them incorporate it into the story. "You can't just have a big gun like that and not use it." or something to that affect.Making people care about the story is going to be a tall order, even with Valve's prowess. I'm confident they will nail the gameplay & everything else but I don't see how I can be made to reallyabout the story. Perhaps that means I can be pleasantly surprised.