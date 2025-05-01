Half-Life 3 Is Being Widely Playtested Ahead of a Possible Summer Reveal, Winter Release; Game Is Playable From Beginning to End – Rumor

erek
“Commenting on what type of game the Half-Life 3 HLX project will be, Tyler McVicker confirmed it won't be a VR game like Alyx, and its procedural generation features won't have anything to do with terrain generation or other roguelike mechanics. These features will essentially be the next step for a system like the one powering the Left 4 Dead Director, which will influence features like doors, physics, props, enemy types, and NPCs.
While no official announcement has been made, things seem to be looking up for Half-Life 3, according to the leaker. The HLX project has moved along more than other similar projects, and it's currently playable from beginning to end, content or, at the very least, mechanics are probably locked at this point, and the development team is focused on optimization and polishing. As such, the leaker believes the game could finally be revealed this summer for a winter release.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/half-life-3-playtested-summer-reveal/
