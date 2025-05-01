Half-Life 3 Is Being Widely Playtested Ahead of a Possible Summer Reveal, Winter Release; Game Is Playable From Beginning to End – Rumor

In before the edgelords who claim that they don't care about HL3, yet still feel the need to declare that fact every time it's mentioned.I don't know if it could live up to the hype, but the likelihood of it actually happening seems to be increasing which is a nice change after nearly two decades of everyone talking about how it will never happen. The fact that Valve has been polishing up HL and HL2 could be a sign that they are getting the henhouse in order prior to releasing HL3. Could very well be Gabe's magnum opus just to get everyone to take notice and shut up the doubters about HL3 and the haters over Valve's "complacency" before he morphs completely into a ball of white hairs.Instead of simply releasing a HL2 sequel with better graphics, I would expect Valve to use the opportunity to incorporate some impressive tech just as they've done before. I'd love to see it happen.