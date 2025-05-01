  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Half-Life 3 Is Being Widely Playtested Ahead of a Possible Summer Reveal, Winter Release; Game Is Playable From Beginning to End – Rumor

“Commenting on what type of game the Half-Life 3 HLX project will be, Tyler McVicker confirmed it won't be a VR game like Alyx, and its procedural generation features won't have anything to do with terrain generation or other roguelike mechanics. These features will essentially be the next step for a system like the one powering the Left 4 Dead Director, which will influence features like doors, physics, props, enemy types, and NPCs.

While no official announcement has been made, things seem to be looking up for Half-Life 3, according to the leaker. The HLX project has moved along more than other similar projects, and it's currently playable from beginning to end, content or, at the very least, mechanics are probably locked at this point, and the development team is focused on optimization and polishing. As such, the leaker believes the game could finally be revealed this summer for a winter release.”

Source: https://wccftech.com/half-life-3-playtested-summer-reveal/
 
In before the edgelords who claim that they don't care about HL3, yet still feel the need to declare that fact every time it's mentioned.

I don't know if it could live up to the hype, but the likelihood of it actually happening seems to be increasing which is a nice change after nearly two decades of everyone talking about how it will never happen. The fact that Valve has been polishing up HL and HL2 could be a sign that they are getting the henhouse in order prior to releasing HL3. Could very well be Gabe's magnum opus just to get everyone to take notice and shut up the doubters about HL3 and the haters over Valve's "complacency" before he morphs completely into a ball of white hairs. :)

Instead of simply releasing a HL2 sequel with better graphics, I would expect Valve to use the opportunity to incorporate some impressive tech just as they've done before. I'd love to see it happen.
 
