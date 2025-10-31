  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Half-Life 3 HLX Optimization Work Continues, As A Trailer Is Supposedly Being Prepared

"Though in a smaller number than before, new features likely meant for Half-Life 3 HLX have also been added by the latest Counter-Strike 2 update to the Source 2 engine, such as an expanded damage group system to take into account enemy models other than humanoid, and an asynchronous particle simulation system which will compute particles interfacing with simulated wind speed, allowing wind speed to adjust how the particles react on a case-by-case basis as well.

The most notable addition, and the one that is sparking the most discussion in the community, is the introduction of a new icon that denotes a new group of assets labeled as "science". Tyler McVicker speculates that this doesn't mean much for Half-Life 3 HLX, as, from every update seen to date, the game is clearly in a polishing phase where no assets are being added. Though this usually is the final development phase, Valve could take years to complete it, so there's no indication the game is any close to release.

However, something could be brewing, and the game's release could not be too far in the future. According to rumors, a trailer for Half-Life 3 HLX is being worked on, and if how Valve handled Half-Life Alyx marketing and release is any indication, the game should be launching shortly after its announcement."

Source: https://wccftech.com/half-life-3-hlx-optimization-trailer-prepared/
 
